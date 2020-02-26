Fremont High School prepares for Mary Poppins musical

Even as a little girl, Shannon Engel dreamed about taking on the lead role in the Fremont High School musical.
“Musicals have been something that I’ve dreamed about all my life,” said Engel, a junior at FHS.
Now, in her first year participating in the musical program at FHS, Engel will fulfill her dream when she assumes the role of Mary Poppins in the department’s rendition of the musical that will run March 12-14.
Tickets will go on sale on Thursday for $12. They can also be purchased at the door for $15.
Vocal music director Mark Harman said students at FHS have been practicing for the musical since January. He said he began researching and preparing for the department’s next musical in October.
“This is my 19th year at Fremont, so I’ve done it a few times,” he said of the FHS musical which has become a 65-year tradition.
Students work throughout the week to prepare for the musical. Daily rehearsals during school allow the school’s choreographer to work with students on dancing, while Harman works on the choir and musical side of the production.
In the evening, Harman works with the students to block and stage the musical one act at a time. On top of that, students involved in working on the set and orchestra practice during the weekends.
“This is a daily project, we’re working seven days a week,” he said. “It’s a big thing for the community.”
Senior Turner Blick, who will play Burt in the musical, has been involved in music at FHS all four years of high school and participated in last year’s musical.
He said balancing school and sports on top of the musical is a challenge, but it’s worthwhile in the end.
“Track is coming up soon, so I’m going to have to balance that and some challenging classes,” he said. “I’m using every second to do something and it’s definitely a grind, but it’s a labor of love and we’re seeing it come to fruition already.”
Blick has been watching the school’s musicals since he was in elementary school when his older sister played in them. Now, as a senior, he said taking on a role in the musical is a “dream.”
“It’s been a lot of work and I’m definitely nervous, but it’s been a ride and I can’t wait to do it,” he said. “Being involved with it at a young age and being a part of that culture is definitely surreal.”
Harman said FHS’s music program has always been strong. Boasting approximately 250 students in the school’s program, he said there has always been a high level of work.
“It’s part of who we are, it’s part of our curriculum,” Harman said. “It’s who we are and the community recognizes that.”
There are 62 students in the cast for the musical, which is only available for juniors and seniors. Another dozen students make up the crew and about 18 members make up the orchestra, some of which are local community members.
Harman said that while there is always more he wishes he could do to prepare for the first performance, he’s excited for the product his students will put out to the community.
“The community is really the driving force behind what we are able to do,” he said. “We can’t do this without the support of the community.”
Harman said approximately 800-900 people come to each show. That kind of community support is valuable to both Harman and his students.
“The support is really important and really cool,” he said. “That’s what’s valuable to me. The payoff is the work they do and to get to show that skill in front of a group of people.”
Looking back, Blick said he’s going to remember the opportunity he was given to showcase his love for the musicals he grew up watching.
“I think the thing that stands out to me the most was this chance they gave me and I’ve been really working at it and it’s been very fun,” he said. “They let me be Burt every night and I’ll look back on it with pride.”
Engel said she and her fellow cast mates have pored over 150 hours into their roles since January. It’s a lot of time devoted for a three-night show, but she said that time has helped her create new friendships that might not have otherwise happened.
“This will probably be one of the best things I’ve done in my high school career,” she said. “This has just been the culture that I’ve grown up in and this is the one thing I’ve been really good at. To really make Mary Poppins my own has been really special and being able to make friends with my cast mates and crew has been the best part.”