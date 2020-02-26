Fremont High School prepares for Mary Poppins musical

There are 62 students in the cast for the musical, which is only available for juniors and seniors. Another dozen students make up the crew and about 18 members make up the orchestra, some of which are local community members.

Harman said that while there is always more he wishes he could do to prepare for the first performance, he’s excited for the product his students will put out to the community.

“The community is really the driving force behind what we are able to do,” he said. “We can’t do this without the support of the community.”

Harman said approximately 800-900 people come to each show. That kind of community support is valuable to both Harman and his students.

“The support is really important and really cool,” he said. “That’s what’s valuable to me. The payoff is the work they do and to get to show that skill in front of a group of people.”

Looking back, Blick said he’s going to remember the opportunity he was given to showcase his love for the musicals he grew up watching.