Fremont High School releases COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its weekly update detailing current COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines on Friday.

Eight students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.

The release also stated that 17 students and one employee were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 195 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,843.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County stayed the same this week at 2.29 — low orange. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average. This week’s increase is due to an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19.

The Fremont Public School Foundation will be honoring 55 seniors from FHS during the Academic Achievement Awards at 4 p.m. April 18. Also being honored are the teachers, mentors and parents that help these students succeed.