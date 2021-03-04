Fremont High School returns to the stage with new musical

Both were involved in last year’s production of “Mary Poppins,” but never got the opportunity to perform after the performance was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Honestly, it was difficult last year knowing that we were that close to a performance,” Robinson said. “We had a whole show ready and then it was taken away from us, so to be given that opportunity this time means the world, especially to me as a senior.”

Leading up to last year’s performance, Bigsby said he was filled with nerves. Now, he’s just ready to finally get a chance to perform.

“I think I’m more excited than I am nervous,” he said. “I’m just ready to go out there and have a good time with all my friends and classmates and just perform the best we can.”

COVID-19 has also played a role on this production, according to Bigsby. The musical features a smaller cast and will not have any live orchestra or band in the pit.

In lieu of live music, FHS Vocal Music Director Mark Harman has opted for pre-recorded instrumentals. Bigsby said that decision allowed for the cast and ensemble to more quickly acclimate to the music and “get ahead of the game.”