Fremont High School senior named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Cade M. Rasmussen, a senior at Fremont High School, is among the semifinalists.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.