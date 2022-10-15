Fremont High School students among top business students in the country

Nine students at Fremont High School scored among the top business students nationwide on rigorous exams to test their business knowledge.

The exams are part of the school’s High School of Business™ program, a national accelerated business administration program of MBA Research and Curriculum Center. Over 6,000 students from across the nation participated in the program during the 2021-22 school year.

Receiving top scores were: Connor Christ, Martin Coronado Valdez, Matthea Dalton, James Fittje, Colson Hazen, Betsy Janssen, Mason Nau, and Gabriel Read. Receiving top scores on multiple exams was Quinlan Johnson.

Students participating in High School of Business complete real, hands-on business projects through a series of six courses. The program also includes observational internships, opportunities to earn college credit, and local oversight via a steering team of college faculty, business professionals, and school personnel.

High School of Business is a program of MBA Research & Curriculum Center, a non-profit organization specializing in educational research and the development of business and marketing curriculum for high schools and colleges across the U.S. The accelerated program is designed for college-bound students with interest in business administration careers, such as marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, or management.

For more information about the national organization, visit MBAResearch.org/HSB. Locally, contact Matt Burg at 402-657-0371.