Fremont High School students graduate

Fremont High School’s 2022 Graduation Commencement Ceremony took place Sunday afternoon at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center.

What’s special about this year’s commencement?

“We’re doing a Facebook Live,” said Dana Fontaine, librarian/media specialist. “We wanted to give friends and relatives who live too far away the opportunity to enjoy the ceremony. In the past we’ve done YouTube Live, but Covid changed that.”

Fontaine, who has been on the staff of FHS since 2015, enjoys working with each graduating class.

“We love the kids,” she said, “and we are so glad to watch them walk across the stage.”

In his welcome, Carter Waters reflected upon the challenges his graduating class face: The flood of 2019, the start of the pandemic in 2020, and having to spend a quarter of the school year learning at home.

He commented on the four years of hard work being represented by a piece of paper.

“It’s not the diploma itself that has value,” he said. “It’s what it took to get here that’s valuable.”

Waters offered a correction to the words he often heard from classmates: The beginning of the end.

“It’s the end of the beginning,” he said, suggesting this final year of high school marks the starting off point for an exciting adventure. “High school is just the beginning, and there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Waters expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped his graduating class get to this point in their lives.

“They know who they are, and we wouldn’t have gotten here without them,” he said.

As one of Fremont High School’s Honor Students, Waters chose as his mentor his cross-country and track coach, Sean McMahon, who created what Waters referred to as a winning culture. He considers it a privilege to spend four years of his life in that environment.

In her student address, Macy Bryant said through all of the turmoil, hardships, and difficulties, her class found a way to make the best of it.

“We came up with creative ways to embrace these carefree moments that make each of our lives more meaningful,” she said.

She reflected upon being part of Daniel Moran’s dual-language kindergarten class, urging her fellow graduates to live in those golden moments that fill the world of a kindergartner.

“As hard as it can be, we must slow down . . . look at the sunset a little longer, pick the flower, listen to the rain. Although it may sound backward,” Bryant said, “let’s all try to be like the kindergartner…..”

Bryant earned five scholarships: The UNK Regents Scholarship, the UNK Athletic Scholarship, the James Ebers Scholarship, the PEO Star Scholarship, and the Fremont High School Letter Club Scholarship.

Taylor McCabe, recipient of the Honor Key Award as well as the University of Iowa Athletic Scholarship, offered these words to his graduating class:

“Fremont is a place where everyone comes together, and I believe that, especially in this last year.”

McCabe urged grads eager to leave Fremont to remember the people who impacted them and the lessons they learned.

“Over the last four years,” McCabe said, “we have been taught to strive for excellence, to be kind and generous, to be leaders, to ask questions, to work together and encourage one another, to run fast, to respect everyone around us, and so much more. As a class, we are known not only for our achievements, but also for the types of people we are.”

Another Honor Student who is grateful for the support and encouragement she received from her mentor is Isabella (Bella) Keaton.

“It’s not the fact that English was my favorite subject,” said Keaton, “but rather the fact that Justin Bigsby made it my favorite class.”

Keaton recalls walking into the classroom and hearing “Bigs” firing off jokes.

“Besides the joking around, I always knew that Bigs would have my back,” she said.

During her senior year, Keaton went out for tennis and was glad to have him as her coach.

“Although he made fun of the way I played, I knew he wanted nothing but the best for me,” she said. “I’ll always remember the letter of recommendation for college he wrote for me. He will always be a person who impacted my life in a great way.”

Leigh Mueller enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Elli Dahl, receive her diploma along with two UNL scholarships.

“Good celebration,” she said of this year’s commencement. “Next year I’ll have four grandkids attending UNL. And the best thing of all? They have the Lord in their lives guiding and directing them, preparing them for every challenge.”

LouAnn Bauer was pleasantly surprised when she learned that two members of her household would be receiving diplomas.

“The two girls are ‘family’ members,” Bauer said, referring to Antoneta Gjeka, who is visiting from Albania, and Liana Sendetska, who is from Ukraine.

“They are both grant students who earned a scholarship from the U.S. State Department,” she said.

Although Fremont Public Schools always registers exchange students as 10th graders, Bauer pointed out that these students are allowed to take whatever classes they want.

“Sometimes the students should be seniors,” Bauer said, “or have already graduated from their own high school. I have been placing students for six years, and this is the first time Fremont High School has given one of my students a diploma.”

Bauer expressed gratitude to the counselors who put in the work to determine whether Neta and Liana had enough credits to graduate, and to the teachers who put in their recommendations.

“Both girls have been a joy to have in our home and are now part of our family,” Bauer said. “This has been a memorable year for us and for them.”

Bauer said she enjoys working with the grant students, adding: “These are very smart kids that just need a little financial help to prosper and grow into very productive members of society.”

In her closing speech, Elli Dahl thanked everyone who made an impact upon the lives of this year’s graduates.

“To all of the teachers, parents, coaches, principals, counselors, and administrators, I can say with total confidence none of us would be here today without the help of each and every one of you,” she said.

Dahl urged her fellow grads to acknowledge all they have accomplished together.

“Through the many state championships, the fine arts awards, and academic successes, we have left a mark and set a high standard. We didn’t do it alone, we did it together. And that’s what makes it special,” she said.

Dahl also pointed out that this is the time for everyone to take the next step and ride the waves that are before them.

“I hope we go out with open eyes and hearts,” she said, “and do our best in whatever we set our minds to.”

