Fremont High School's dance team plans Egg My Yard fundraiser

The Fremont High School dance team is organizing an Egg My Yard fundraiser.
Everyone is invited to order filled eggs that will be hidden in your yard for Easter morning. The dance team “bunnies” will do all the work and all proceeds will benefit the dance team.
The egg options are: 25 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $35, or 75 eggs for $50.
To place an order, contact Tina Schmidt at tschmidt@neb.rr.com or 402-616-6303.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
