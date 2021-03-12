 Skip to main content
Fremont High School's dance team plans Egg My Yard fundraiser
Fremont High School's dance team plans Egg My Yard fundraiser

Easter egg decorations photo

The Fremont High School dance team is organizing an Egg My Yard fundraiser.

Everyone is invited to order filled eggs that will be hidden in your yard for Easter morning. The dance team “bunnies” will do all the work and all proceeds will benefit the dance team.

The egg options are: 25 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $35, or 75 eggs for $50.

To place an order, contact Tina Schmidt at tschmidt@neb.rr.com or 402-616-6303.

