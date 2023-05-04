Caitie Hays is giving her students tools for the future.

Hays is director of theater at Fremont High School, where students will stage the spring play, “Heroes and Villains: A Cabaret.” Shows start at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, in Nell McPherson Theatre at the school. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students and faculty members.

Hays said the cabaret features a variety of songs, presented one after another, with witty commentary in between. Student director Samantha Wilcox adds her insights.

“A cabaret is a collage of songs that come from different musicals and movies and we give it our own twist,” Wilcox said. “We do dances. There’s a bunch of solos and it’s a great way to get the community involved with different productions.”

Hays believes students benefit by staging a cabaret.

“We do a lot of traditional plays where students learn the basics of acting and blocking and everything that has to do with traditional stage theater,” Hays said. “But any performer should have the basic skills for music and dance, because those are just other tools in your toolbox to make you a stronger performer.”

“This is an opportunity for all theater students to put more tools in their toolbox.”

Student emcees introduce each song and provide entertainment between them.

“We tell jokes that go in hand with the song. We transition songs,” said Emcee Walter Campos.

Emcee Tatum Moore describes the improvisational creativity involved.

“We (improvise) and have to be ready for change – because especially if you’re running the same jokes every night – its gets pretty boring if you don’t change something up,” she said.

Emcee Presley Tworek can attest that students have worked on the show for a long time.

“We spent months working on jokes to find out what works and what didn’t,” she said. “It was more of trial and error. If the joke didn’t work, we’d try something else.”

Shows will include some audience participation.

Wilcox said emcees will ask a couple questions and the audience can shout out an answer during performances.

Hays pointed out another positive aspect of the show.

“This is probably the most family friendly show that we’ve done in the last four years,” she said, adding that fourth-graders in the Fremont Public Schools system watched a free performance on Wednesday at the high school.

Hays said her first experience with cabaret was as a student at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where her father, Dan, was director of theater.

“He started a cabaret series at Wesleyan that I helped him create and I student directed many shows,” she said, further defining a cabaret as a compilation of musical theater songs, usually set to a theme.

The FHS production features a collection of some of the best and silliest songs of Broadway’s heroes and villains.

“We have everything from Hercules to Cinderella’s stepsisters to evil witches,” Hays said.

Hays said FHS students staged the theater department’s first cabaret in 2020. Due to the COVID pandemic, the show had to be performed virtually.

“This is our first time doing one in person,” Hays said.

Hays enjoys the cabaret shows, because they give her an opportunity to feature more students than she would in a regular play. It also exposes many students to musical theater for the first time.

“Without the context of a full musical, students can sing songs and play roles that they may not be able to in a traditional show,” Hays said.

Campos appreciates the opportunities provided to students.

“I feel like one of the best parts of the show is being to see everyone express themselves and seeing them grow as the show continues,” he said. “As a senior, it’s really cool to see what the future holds for this theater.”

Tworek encourages the public to attend a performance.

“I hope people come to the show so we can impact them in a way,” she said. “A lot of the numbers are very heartwarming.”

Tworek also said she believes people, who’ve been having a bad day, will come to the show.

“If I can do one thing that will make them smile that will mean everything to me,” Tworek said.

Hays hopes more of the community will rally behind the theater program.

“Our students work really hard and we really would love to see the support from the community, but also more than any other show I’ve done in the last four years, I have enjoyed working with this cast immensely.”

Hays hopes audiences leave the show with joy.

“Our final two numbers make me tear up every night and I’m not a person who cries very easily,” Hays said. “The show is fun, silly and heartwarming.”

Tickets may be purchased at booktix.com and at the door. Ticket sales start at 6:45 p.m. both nights.