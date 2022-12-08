Fremont High theater program readies for state championships

When the phrase “competing for a state championship” comes up, most people think of sports.

But don’t tell that to the dedicated thespians at Fremont High School, who will be competing for the school’s first state championship in one-act plays on Friday in Norfolk.

Caitie Hays, director of theater for Fremont High School, said the 80-member team for the one-act play competition will perform at 5:15 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at the Johnny Carson Stage inside Norfolk High School.

The team won districts last week, and will compete against five other high schools — Gretna, Norfolk, North Platte, Lincoln East and Malcolm — for the Class “A” state title in one-act plays. The event is an official Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned competition.

“I have 80 students who are actors or tech people. One-act plays is a unique category. It is 30-minute competitive plays,” Hays explained. “The way it works, is, we have to be able to set up the set in 10 minutes. Then we perform (the play) for 30 minutes, and you cannot go over 30 minutes. Then you have five minutes to tear down the set.”

Hays said both the theater program and the one-act play team has grown significantly in the past four years. The school went to the state finals in the competition in 2004, but then had a 16-year drought before making it to the state finals in 2020, when the team got third place.

“Our program has really grown in the four years I’ve been here. When I arrived, we had 30 to 40 students, now there are more than 80,” Hays added.

The Tigers’ theater team will be performing the play, “Dracula,” which is a 30-minute adaption of the two-and-a-half hour big stage play written by author Steven Dietz, Hays said. The story is based on the fictional tale of Dracula, but set in London.

“This is a two-and-a-half hour play I spent the entire summer cutting down to 30 minutes,” Hays explained. “(It is about) people in London, England, who are being terrorized by Dracula, who is looking for new food sources. They stake him in his coffin at the very end.”

Hays said the production includes not only actors, but a wide variety of other roles and jobs done by students such as set construction, costume assistants and others involved in theater.

“There are so many skillsets. There are builders, costumers and there are stage managers. It is a very diverse activity,” she said.

Local Fremont mother Dawn Styskal said her son, Peyton Styskal, is on the team and portrays the character, “Renfield,” in the play.

Dawn said Peyton’s goal is to become an actor at higher levels after he graduates from Fremont High School, and noted that the theater program under Hays’ direction has been a great activity for her son.

“His eventual goal is to be a drama teacher, but he also has a goal to be an actor,” Dawn said. “It is very exciting. Peyton is a junior and this is his first one-act play.”

Hays said the team won first place at the district-level competition last week in Kearney, earning the team a spot in the state finals on Dec. 9 in Norfolk.

“The joy and everything they were experiencing (at districts), it was great to see,” Hays said. “By being in the state finals, we are one of the best six programs in the state. That is pretty cool.”