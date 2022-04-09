Fremont Middle School show choir competes in jazz festival

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, middle and high school student musicians returned to Northeast Community College to compete for top honors at the institution’s 40th Annual Jazz Festival in the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk.

The two-day event, sponsored by the Northeast Music Department, drew 77 musical groups featuring 1,532 students from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The competition hosted jazz bands and show/jazz choirs for schools in four levels. Twenty-five trophies were presented at the end of each competition over the two days for first, second, third, and fourth place and solo and instrumental awards.