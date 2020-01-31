Fremont Middle School will host a speaker on Monday to discuss the effects of stigmatizing mental health.
The school has about 700 seventh-and-eighth graders, principal LaVonna Emanuel said. She said she hopes the event will help show her students the importance of feeling comfortable when addressing mental health concerns.
“We work with students who either demonstrate or tell us they have mental health issues,” she said. “It’s a societal thing.”
She said anything from social media to their environment at home can affect a student’s mental health.
“There is a lot going on in these pre-teens’ lives,” Emanuel said.
You have free articles remaining.
The speaker, Connor Oberhauser of Gretna, will tell a personal story about his mental health journey. Emanuel said the event focuses on advocating for an end to the stigma against mental health needs.
“Our biggest thing is we want students to be able to talk to someone when they need help,” she said.”
Suffering in silence isn’t an acceptable alternative to talking about mental health issues, Emanuel said. By bringing in a student to speak, Emanuel believes the message of breaking the mental health stigma will be shared more effectively.
“The kids will be able to relate to a kid talking with them instead of an adult talking at them,” she said.