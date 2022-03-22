Fremont Middle School to take part in jazz festival

Thousands of junior and senior high school students representing close to 80 ensembles from approximately 50 schools from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota will take part in the annual Jazz Festival at Northeast Community College.

Sponsored by Northeast Community College and begun by the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble in 1982, the 40th annual event is a two-day festival set for Monday and Tuesday, March 28-29, in the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The festival begins at 7:35 a.m. on Monday and 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Trophies will be awarded to the top four jazz bands and show choirs and vocal jazz choirs in each of the four levels of competition. Outstanding instrumental and vocal soloists’ trophies will also be presented in each division.

Fremont Middle School will be among the show and jazz choirs taking part in the festival. FMS will perform at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the level IV competition.

The Northeast Community College Jazz Festival continues to be one of the few jazz festivals in the Midwest approved by the National Association of Secondary Principals for high school and junior high school participation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.