James B. Milliken, a Fremont native and chancellor of The University of Texas System, has been elected as a new member to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences for 2023.

Founded in 1780, the Academy honors individuals for excellence, innovation and leadership in academia, the arts, industry, public policy, research and science. Milliken is one of 269 individuals elected for this year’s class in five categories: Leadership, Policy and Communications, which includes educational and academic leadership; Humanities and Arts; Social and Behavioral Sciences; Biological Sciences; and Mathematical and Physical Sciences.

Among the more recognizable names in this year’s class are Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and producer Lawrence J. Fishburne, III; award-winning novelist Zadie Smith; acclaimed actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yoeh; financial journalist and author Michael Lewis; and University of Texas social psychologist James E. Pennebaker.

“I’m honored by the company I get to be associated with as a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, including incoming members Lin-Manuel Miranda and Michelle Yeoh, and other illustrious former members like Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton,” Milliken said in a press release. “The word humbling comes to mind; cliché, yes, but totally genuine in this case.”

Milliken, who was the first Nebraskan and alumnus to serve as president of the University of Nebraska, has led the UT System as chancellor since 2018 and has been a national leader in public higher education for more than 30 years. As chancellor, he oversees one of the largest public university systems in the United States with 13 academic and health institutions, more than 243,000 students and 116,000 faculty, health care professionals, researchers, support staff and student workers.

Prior to joining the UT System, Milliken served as chancellor of The City University of New York (CUNY), the largest urban university system in the country. He also served as the vice president of the 16-campus University of North Carolina.

The first members elected to the Academy included George Washington, John Adams, John Hancock and other Founding Fathers of the United States. Among the more than 14,000 Academy members elected in the last 243 years are such eminent figures as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Charles Darwin, Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein, Margaret Mead, Martin Luther King Jr., Joan Baez, Pablo Picasso, Nelson Mandala, Milton Friedman, Stephen Hawking, Edward R. Murrow and Duke Ellington. Membership includes more than 250 Nobel laureates and more than 60 Pulitzer Prize winners.