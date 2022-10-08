Fremont natives earns Young Alumni Achievement Award at Nebraska Wesleyan

Phil Bakken, a native of Fremont, was named Nebraska Wesleyan University’s 2022 Young Alumni Achievement Award recipient at a ceremony during Wesleyan Weekend on Thursday, Sept. 29th.

Bakken has served as principal aid to the President of the University of Nebraska System since 2016. In 2018, he was appointed Chief of Staff to the president of the University of Nebraska System as the youngest person to serve a major university system in this role. He drafted a statewide economic development strategy whitepaper, which led to the launch of the Blueprint Nebraska initiative and recently led the development of the University of Nebraska’s five-year strategy.

Beyond his work supporting the CEO of the University of Nebraska System, Bakken volunteers in the community and leads as a board member for Invest Nebraska Corporation and officer for Nebraska Defense Research Corporation.

Bakken points back to his term as a student governor for the NWU Board of Governors as the root of his interest in seeing the big picture of higher education and an early opportunity to observe good governance. He also sees the liberal arts experience as the source of his abilities to adapt to the ever-changing nature of his role and of organizations.

With high praise from his closest colleagues, friends and members of his MBA cohort, Bakken garners respect and pride for his tenacity and dedication to improving the organizations he serves. He continues to make time to serve his own alma mater as the voice of NWU Track & Cross Country at home competitions.