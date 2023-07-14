The third draft of proposed changes to Keene Memorial Library’s policies includes proposed changes to contested book challenges, purchasing policies for books and materials at the library and changes to the age definition of what a “young adult” is.

The proposed changes and amendments are scheduled be discussed for the third time at the meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory board, set for 6:30 p.m., on Monday, July 17. The meetings are hosted in the City Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.

Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs said the policies do not require multiple readings or votes at the library board level, and she explained that the assorted drafts are merely the library board working through the requested tweaks and changes recommended by the public as well as members of the library board.

If approved by the library’s five-person advisory board, the proposed changes would eventually need to be approved by the Fremont City Council in order to go into effect.

England-Biggs said the various drafts of possible changes of the library policies, which have been under discussion since May, are a result of “working through changes the board requested,” and being proactive to responding to community desires.

One proposed change pertains to the selecting and purchasing of books or materials that are on the American Library Association’s Most Challenged Book List. Under proposed changed, efforts to acquire those books or materials that have been on the ALA list in the two years prior to when being sought for purchasing would be, “reviewed by the professional library staff prior to ordering for the collection.”

England-Biggs explained the reason for the proposed change.

“Simply to be responsive to the patrons … to show we are being responsive,” she said.

Book and parental rights activist Scott Preston, who has regularly made comments during Fremont City Council meetings about controversial books, said the proposed changes are welcome, but also not a full solution.

“The Most Challenged Books list is almost entirely comprised of (young adult) books that have crude language and explicit sexual references. We're not talking about books in the adult section or oft-challenged classics like ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’” he said.

“I understand the concept of intellectual freedom and adults being able to make choices for themselves, but I don't understand taking recommendations from organizations pushing an agenda rather than having the best interests of children at heart.”

Another proposed change to the library policies is defining a young adult patron as a person age 13 years old to 18 years old. The current definition is a person age 13 and older.

Among the changes to the contested or challenged book process are:

* Allowing only one challenge to a particular book or material to occur, “allowed at any given time;” a change that would prevent more than one library patron from protesting the same book or material simultaneously.

* Limiting library patrons to having only one “active reconsideration request” challenge to material or books. This alteration prevents a patron from making multiple book or material challenges at the same time. The time period of an “active” challenge includes possible appeals of decisions to the library advisory board.

* If the library director or library board decides to retain a challenged or contested book or material, under the proposed changes, that book or material would not be able to be challenged again by any patron for the next two calendar years.

* If the library director or library board decides to remove a challenged or contested book or material, the proposal would prohibit that book or material being used or purchased again by the library for two calendar years.

England-Biggs declined to comment on why she or members of the library board proposed the limitations on book challenges, however, the proposals address challenges to books made in 2023 by two local book and parental rights activists.

“It will not change the ability to challenge books, it will merely limit the number that can be active at one time,” England-Biggs explained. “We’re just following best practices. It is just to keep things on track.”

Sandra Murray, a local business owner, and her daughter, Kelley Garay, have both submitted official reconsideration of material requests to the library in 2023, at times seeking to have the same book reviewed and both requesting its removal in separate complaints.

The library policy currently requires all requests for reconsideration of material challenges to be dealt with first by the library director, who is required to read the entire book or view the material that is challenged. The director then provides a written response to the complainant with the decision. If that decision is objected to by the complainant, the person can then appeal the decision to the library advisory board.

Library staff stop wearing message buttons

England-Biggs confirmed on Thursday, July 13, that library staff had stopped wearing message buttons on their clothes while on the clock as a city employee with the message, “I read banned books.”

The buttons had stirred controversy with numerous community members who have been lobbying England-Biggs, the library advisory board and the Fremont City Council to stop providing books they believe are inappropriate for minors at the city-owned library.

“I have no comment,” she said about the buttons.

The issue of the buttons arose in May when Murray and Preston complained at the May 30 meeting of the Fremont City Council about the buttons.

Murray and Preston told the council the message was in their opinion political, inappropriate commentary for a government employee and it also referred to the debate about books going on in Fremont.

In an email dated June 5 obtained by the Tribune via a public records request, England-Biggs notified the library staff that they could no longer wear the buttons.

“I need to ask you to remove the ‘I read banned books’ buttons from your name tags,” England-Biggs wrote. “We are under a microscope right now. While you are working, we need to remain message neutral on this topic. On your own time, it’s fair game. Thank you for your understanding and compliance.”

Preston said in an email to the Tribune on July 13 that he was pleased that library staff had stopped wearing the buttons, which he felt were inappropriate mixing of personal politics while on the city payroll.

“I appreciate that she did that,” Preston said the button-wearing directive. “To me, those buttons were bordering on a violation of the city employee manual about solicitation, in part, because the issue is at least quasi-political.”