Lee Meyer saw familiar faces when she judged district one-act competitions last fall.

Several students in the competition had attended a middle school drama camp the previous summer. It was an example of how the camp can encourage students to participate in the fine arts.

Meyer is executive director of Fremont Opera House which will present its Middle School Summer Drama and Music Camp. This is the third year that FOH has hosted a camp for students from sixth through eighth grade.

The camp is just one of various FOH activities, which also include a First Wednesday Luncheon on May 3.

This year, the camp is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21, in the opera house, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Cost is $100 per student. The fee includes camp participation, two performances, a camp T-shirt, one snack per day and two complimentary tickets to a Friday performance. Performances start at 3:30 and 5 p.m. July 21. Participants can register online at fremontoperahouse.org or by contacting the music teacher at their school. The deadline is July 3.

Meyer said between 35 and 40 students have attended past drama camps.

“Part of the mission of the Fremont Opera House is to promote the fine arts among the young people of the Fremont area,” Meyer said. “So we make theater, music, dancing accessible to students in the area without having to drive outside of Fremont. They can stay right here in Fremont and learn those valuable lessons at a reasonable cost.”

Students who attend camp will participate in rehearsals and then stage a play for two performances.

This summer, the play is called “Hippie Flower Power” and is about students who want to have a Battle of the Bands at their school. When the principal won’t allow it, the students opt to have their battle in a pasture. Participants include a girls’ band, a guys’ band and motorcycle gang that has a band.

All students will have a part in the show, Meyer said. They’ll all sing and dance. They’ll learn the proper techniques for singing, dancing and acting and will perform their shows for live audiences.

Meyer believes it’s important to encourage students interested in fine arts to continue to improve their craft. Camp involvement also lets them meet other students with the same interests.

“They will make friends that they may keep for a lifetime,” she said.

Students will learn that every person in the group is important to the final product.

“They learn how to work with other people they know and those they don’t,” Meyer said.

Students also learn how to take direction. In addition, they play theater games, which allow them to explore their feelings and movement and express their enthusiasm.

At least two Midland University fine arts students will assist with the acting, singing and choreography.

“They are always very good examples for the younger students,” Meyer said. “The younger students always love the college kids.”

Joey Hartshorn will co-direct the show along with Meyer. Hartshorn and her husband, Dale, moved to Fremont from Sioux City, where they ran a small theater of their own. She now is freelance directing for area theaters like Bellevue Little Theater and has participated in Omaha Community Playhouse productions.

Plans are to continue having the middle school camp each summer.

“We intend to keep doing it as long as we can get students to attend, because we think it’s an important part of what the opera house does, which is to share the arts with students,” Meyer said.

Meyer believes students benefit by attending camp.

“They come out of the camp with enthusiasm and a love for the arts and, hopefully, they will have a lifelong appreciation for the arts,” she said.

Besides the camp, the opera house will host its First Wednesday Luncheon. The event starts at noon May 3 in the opera house. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $15 per person, which includes a home-cooked meal.

Tim Howard of Fremont will provide the entertainment. Howard was born and raised in Nebraska and is a Fremont High School graduate.

He is a former FHS vocal music instructor. He is director of music and worship at Fremont Alliance Church. Howard has performed in numerous states across the nation. He also has performed in Canada, Russia, Spain and Mexico.

Those wishing to attend the luncheon can make reservations on the opera house website or by calling 402-720-2332. Reservations are needed by noon on Monday, May 1.

The historic opera house opened in 1888. In 1975, the opera house became the first building in Fremont to join the National Register of Historic Places.