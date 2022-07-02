Fremont Opera House seeks more drama camp students

Lee Meyer hopes area kids will take part in an opportunity to use their singing, dancing and acting skills.

Kids from grades sixth through eighth (going into ninth) are invited to participate in the Fremont Opera House Middle School Drama/Music Camp.

The camp is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, in the opera house at 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

During the week, campers will work on a play called, “Adventures of a Comic Book Artist.”

They will learn lines, music and choreography for the show. The finale will be two public performances at 3:30 and 5 p.m. Friday, July 15. Show tickets are $5.

The cost of the camp is $100. Each student receives a T-shirt, two free tickets to the show and a daily snack. The student will need to bring a sack lunch each day.

Meyer will direct the camp. She is the opera house executive director. She also is an adjunct professor of drama and music at Midland University.

She will be assisted by three Midland drama/music students: Ben Castillo, Brian Neely and Jessica Palmquist. All three have been very active in the fine arts program at Midland.

Marilyn Puepke, accompanist for Fremont Middle School, will be the pianist.

Besides giving kids a chance to sing, dance and act, the camp is an opportunity to instill self-confidence and an appreciation for the arts in each student.

This marks the second year that the opera house has hosted this camp.

Fremont Public Schools has a camp for elementary students and Midland hosts a camp for high school students.

This camps fills the need for arts education for middle school students.

Meyer encourages the public to get their kids involved in the camp.

“The opera house camp is for any middle schooler who is interested in the arts,” Meyer said. “It will get your kids active and off their devices. They will get to interact with other students and learn from some great role models from Midland, plus they’ll have a blast performing in a fun show!”

To register, visit fremontoperahouse.org and click on Middle School Summer Drama-Music Camp. For more information, call the opera house at 402-720-2332.

