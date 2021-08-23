Fremont Public School bond issue focuses heavily on elementary schools

In 2010, the community passed a bond issue that moved fifth-grade students out of the elementary schools and into the newly developed Johnson Crossing Academic Center with sixth-grade students.

This move provided space in the elementary schools for preschool programs. The bond issue also allowed for a small addition to Clarmar Elementary and razed and rebuilt a large portion of Linden Elementary. Classrooms and additional commons space were also added at FHS.

“The bond issue the community will vote on through a mail-in ballot over the next several weeks, provides the opportunity for our community to take a huge step forward and in particular for our pre-kindergarten through fourth grade buildings,” Fremont Public School Board President Sandi Proskovec said. “When evaluated by the professionals, many of our buildings built in the ‘50s, ‘60s and early ‘70s fall short based on how well they accommodate student learning with current educational systems and the utilization of technology.”