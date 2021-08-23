Fremont Public School bond issue focuses heavily on elementary schools

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a five-part series looking at aspects of the Fremont Public Schools bond issue which will be decided by mail-in vote on Sept. 14. Today’s story focuses on elementary schools. Next week’s story will focus on a new Career & Technical Education Center.
While many projects make up the $123 million, no-tax-levy increase, bond issue, much of the focus is on pre-kindergarten through fourth grade elementary schools.
Projects included in the plan are the razing of Washington, Howard and Clarmar elementary schools.
Washington and Howard will be rebuilt on their current sites, while Clarmar will be rebuilt on a new undetermined site on the east side of Fremont. The plan also calls for the renovation of Milliken Park and Linden elementary schools.
“The 1999 and 2010 bond issues primarily focused on secondary schools and providing space at the elementary levels. This bond issue provides the opportunity for our elementary buildings to play a little catch-up,” FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said in a release.
The community passed a bond issue in 1999 that built Fremont Middle and Bell Field Elementary schools and added the science wing and middle gym at Fremont High School. Bell Field Elementary came equipped with space for full day kindergarten and central air conditioning, the second for any FPS school. Fremont last saw a new school built in 1978 when Milliken Park Elementary opened as the first school with central air conditioning.
In 2010, the community passed a bond issue that moved fifth-grade students out of the elementary schools and into the newly developed Johnson Crossing Academic Center with sixth-grade students.
This move provided space in the elementary schools for preschool programs. The bond issue also allowed for a small addition to Clarmar Elementary and razed and rebuilt a large portion of Linden Elementary. Classrooms and additional commons space were also added at FHS.
“The bond issue the community will vote on through a mail-in ballot over the next several weeks, provides the opportunity for our community to take a huge step forward and in particular for our pre-kindergarten through fourth grade buildings,” Fremont Public School Board President Sandi Proskovec said. “When evaluated by the professionals, many of our buildings built in the ‘50s, ‘60s and early ‘70s fall short based on how well they accommodate student learning with current educational systems and the utilization of technology.”
The traditional building design of double classroom loaded corridors has not been utilized for elementary building construction for many years, the evaluation stated. Additionally, classrooms were equipped in the 1950s through the early ‘70s with one outlet in the front and one in the rear of the classroom. Because all 5,000 Fremont Public School students have access to a computer device throughout the day, a more extensive electrical system is needed.
Modern school designs have space for students to gather in small and large groups as well as classrooms designed and equipped for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math) hands-on learning.
BVH Architects is taking the design features from Bell Field that teachers and administrators have noted work extremely well and is incorporating them into the district’s design for the three new buildings. The footprint and capacity of the new elementaries will be enlarged to accommodate four classrooms for each grade level, allowing for greater efficiencies for staffing, special programming, food service and transportation.
The current plan calls for Washington and Howard’s new buildings to be built on their current sites, where playfields currently exist.
Upon completion, the current buildings will be removed and the sites restored for playgrounds and playfields. Linden Elementary will receive additional classrooms allowing for the 1950s addition to be removed, making Linden’s oldest portion of the building at the same age as Bell Field. Milliken Park, a 1978 “open space” design, will have separation walls inserted and a new HVAC system to meet current safety, security and indoor air quality standards.
BVH and Morrissey Engineering will be designing geothermal technology and LED lighting into the plans to allow the district to achieve energy efficiency.
The new technology being implemented will replace conventional boiler heat and electric rooftop units for cooling and air exchange. The new elementary buildings will be designed to be close to energy-neutral which helps the district’s operating budget and does not burden Fremont’s energy availability.
Grant Elementary, which has received attention during the two previous bond issues, is not scheduled to be part of this project.
“Grant has been a challenge for many years in that it is located in very close proximity to Howard and has over the past 20 years not housed many students,” Shepard said. “Our current plan anticipates keeping it open to continue to serve the Grant neighborhood and accommodate student growth and special programs within the community.”
“Grant students, parents and families have expressed concerns about the site’s future; they love their small, inviting neighborhood school and want it to continue to serve their families. At this point, there are no plans to do anything different than that,” Human Resources and Elementary Operations Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine added.
Ballots will be mailed out on Aug. 24 and are due back in the County Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 14.