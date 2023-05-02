Thirty-nine students were honored at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre on April 30 for the Fremont Public School Foundation’s 18th annual Academic Achievement Celebration.

Foundation Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine served as emcee for the event as the Fremont Public Schools Foundation honored students who will graduate with a 3.80 GPA or higher, while completing the most academically rigorous curriculum the Fremont Public Schools have to offer. Also honored were their parents, who have nurtured these outstanding students, as well as the teachers who have mentored them.

Students and mentors were recognized and were all presented with a gift from the foundation.

The following students were recognized: Josie Bell, Makayla Belmont, Emma Benson, Katie Bertram, Harley Boutard, Jacob Broeker, Ella Cooper, Cadence Fickbohm, Coulter Fritz, Madison Grosse, Bailey Ingalls, Delaney Karr, Jenna Knuppel, Hannah Krueger, Johana Macias, Devin Mark, Austin Mattson, Allison Merrill, Bethany Miller, Roberto Morales, McKenna Olson, Madison Petersen, Kolby Radford, Cade Rasmussen, Bryce Reeson, Leonardo Rivera- Aguilar, Ashley Salgado-Cisneros, Will Schulz, Emmalee Sheppard, Heather Smith, Faith Steffen, Natalie Stinemates, Caleb Sund, Elijah Teri, McKenzie Thayer, Whitney Walling, Grace Wibbels, Braeden Willnerd and Ava Woods.

“The FPS Foundation is proud to recognize the academic achievements of our Fremont High School seniors. We believe that it is important to recognize their mentors and parents that have encouraged them throughout their time in school. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” Eairleywine said.