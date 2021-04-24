Fremont Public School Foundations honors students for academic achievement

Fifty-four students were honored at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre on April 18 for the Fremont Public School Foundation’s 16th annual Academic Achievement Celebration.
Foundation Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine served as emcee for the event as the Fremont Public Schools Foundation honored students who will graduate with a 3.75 GPA or higher, while completing the most academically rigorous curriculum the Fremont Public Schools have to offer. Also honored were their parents, who have nurtured these outstanding students, as well as the teachers who have mentored them.
Students and mentors were recognized and were all presented with a gift from the Foundation.
The following students were recognized: Alexis Bazer, Brady Benson, Alexander Berry, Alexander Bigsby, Haley Bogenreif, Grace Burns, Jack Cooper, Tyler Downey, Shannon Engel, Tawnie Escamilla, Callahan Eyler, Dallas Fincham, William Furnas III, Ryan Gallo, Stephanie Garcia Barajas, Mercedes Getzschman, Emma Grosse, Mara Hemmer, Siana Hernandez-Lango, Dahlia Hernandez Leyva, Sydney Hurst, Evan Hoffschneider, Derek Johnson, Katelyn Johnson, Madeline Jones, Amelia Knosp, LeAnne Krueger, Montana Kumm, Alexandra Lamme, Cole Macaluso, Daisey Madora, Jaden Mark, Amber Millard, Shane Miller, Grady Moeller, Kayla Monaghan, Emily Nau, Maggie Norris, Meghan O’Brien, Ingrid Ornelas, Alejandra Pena, Conner Richmond, Jorge Rivera Romero, Holly Robinson, Galilea Santillan, Jeniffer Sandoval Monroy, Ashley Saravia-Mejia, Logan Schlautman, Olivia Sims, Noah Sorensen, McKayla Turner, Coburn Vandever, Yenifer Umana Alvarez, Owen Wagner.