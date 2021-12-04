Fremont Public Schools announces downward trend in COVID cases, sports protocols

Fremont Public Schools reported that less than 1% of its student body and staff were out of school due to a positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

“Our numbers for both students and staff with a positive COVID-19 test have trended downward,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said in a press release. “We monitor them daily and work directly with Three Rivers Public Health [Department] to continually evaluate cases and identify ways to adjust and strengthen our protocol when necessary.”

FPS reported that 28 students were not in school due to a positive test and 84 students were absent due to quarantine to exposure. It also reported that 136 students were absent for any illness.

With employees, FPS reported that one staff member was not working due to a positive test and that no staff were in quarantine. It also reported that 40 teaching staff were not at work for any reason.

FPS is continuing to work directly with local public health officials and community leaders in regard to its COVID protocol, including tracking the numbers of its district and other surrounding communities.

Fremont High School released its protocols for the winter sports season on Thursday, which includes:

Taking temperatures upon entry, with anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more not being allowed to enter;

Self-assessing for symptoms prior to attending an event and staying home if staying ill or waiting for test results;

Fan entering from the north parking lot commons doors;

Programs being available via QR codes or print;

Varsity contests being streamed at

and

Masks being required on all district-owned/leased student transportation.

Protocols in other districts must be adhered to during away games. A full listing of each activity schedule can be found at heartlandathleticconference.org/public/genie/406/school/1.

Three Rivers is currently offering community vaccine clinics at:

8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Logan View Public Schools;

2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Blair United Methodist Church;

3:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, at Johnson Crossing Academy Center;

3:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Washington Elementary; and

8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bell Field Elementary.

Parents must accompany their children and provide permission for the vaccine at the clinics.

Additional vaccines are being provided at local pharmacies and Three Rivers at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. at 3-6:30 pm. on Tuesdays and noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Three Rivers is also offering free testing in conjunction with Total Wellness at 8:30 to 3 p.mm. on Tuesdays and 1-5:30 p.m. on Fridays at 210 E. Military Ave.