Fremont Public Schools announces early dismissal due to state volleyball

Fremont Public Schools has announced an early release day on Wednesday, Nov. 3, due to the Fremont Tiger volleyball team playing in the state tournament.

All schools and programs will release one hour early to allow appropriate time so that individuals wishing to attend this event may do so - buses will run accordingly.

The Fremont Tigers will play Papillion La Vista South at 5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 3.

Tickets will be available soon and can be purchased through GoFan at: https://nsaahome.org/nsaa-volleyball-championships-central/. There will be no printed tickets. Tickets must be purchased online and shown on a mobile device to gain entry.

Due to the City of Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department Directed Health Measure (DHM) masks are required in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This marks the first time since 1983 that the Fremont Tigers will be playing in the state tournament.

The Tigers bring a 22-8 record into the match with the No. 1 seed Papillion La Vista South Titans (36-0) who are currently nationally ranked No. 10.

