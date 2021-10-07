Fremont Public Schools announces latest COVID-19 numbers

Fremont Public Schools has released its updated COVID-19 numbers.

FPS reported that 27 students were not in school on Thursday due to a positive test for COVID-19. Seventy-eight students were not in school due to quarantine for exposure, and 155 students were absent Thursday for any illness.

Four FPS employees were not working Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test while three employees were not working due to quarantine for exposure. Forty certified teaching staff were not at work Thursday for any reason.

Fremont Public Schools continues to work directly with local public health officials and community leaders in regard to its COVID-19 protocol.

“The current number of students and staff out of school due to a positive test represents less than 1% of our student body and staff. We have been and will continue to monitor the situation in our community and schools closely,” FPS released in a prepared statement.

Free community COVID-19 testing is available from 8-11 a.m. Mondays and 3-6 p.m. Fridays at 210 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.

The district also reminds the public that only high school students are in session on Friday, Oct. 8, for two blocks of quarter finals. Preschool, elementary, JCAC and middle school will not be in session. Teachers will be participating in professional development.

There is no school on Oct. 11-12 for fall break.

