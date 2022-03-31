Fremont Public Schools announces new middle school assistant principal

Fremont Middle School will have a new assistant principal next school year.

Fremont Public Schools has announced the appointment of Jeff Manka as the Fremont Middle School assistant principal. Todd Niehaus, current assistant principal, will be moving to the principal position at FMS on July 1.

Manka is a dean of students at Fremont High School. From 2018-21, he worked for North Bend Central Public Schools as a math teacher. Prior to working in North Bend, Manka worked for Arlington Public Schools as a math teacher from 2003-18.

The district will immediately begin the process to seek a replacement for Manka’s current role as a high school dean.

Manka was born and raised in Fremont and attended Fremont High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Wayne State College and his administration degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Manka has three children who attend Fremont Public Schools. His wife, Lisa, is a teacher at Linden Elementary in Fremont.

“Jeff has a passion for Fremont Public Schools and the community of Fremont that is very evident. He believes in the power of building relationships with students and has a strong desire to make a difference in the lives of our students,” Niehaus, current middle school assistant principal, said in a prepared statement.

