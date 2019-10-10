The Nebraska Department of Education accountability system, known as Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow, or AQuESTT was released Wednesday.
Included is the 2018-19 classification of the state’s 244 districts and 1,004 schools — “excellent,” “good,” “great” or “needs improvement” — along with state test scores, demographic and financial information.
Of the 10 schools within Fremont Public Schools district, seven are classified as “good.” Three FPS schools are classified as needing improvement. None of the schools within the FPS district earned either excellent or great classifications. FPS as a district retained a “good” classification.
Washington, Linden and Milliken Park Elementary schools were classified as needing improvement. Bell Field, Clarmar, Grant, and Howard Elementary Schools, as well as Fremont High School, Fremont Middle School and Johnson Crossing Academic Center, were all classified as good.
Six FPS schools saw changes in classifications from 2017-2018. Washington, Linden and Milliken Park were classified as “good” while Clarmar was classified as “great” and Grant was classified as “excellent.” Bell Field saw improvement from “needs improvement” in 2017-2018.
FPS administrators addressed the findings.
“Our AQUESST preliminary ratings follow our demographics and are very similar to last year’s. We are working with the Nebraska Department of Education Evidence Based Analysis (EBA) process which provides the opportunity for schools to demonstrate to the department evidence supporting moving the final rating to the next highest level,” said Kate Heineman, FPS executive director for teaching and learning.
Statewide, 12% of schools are classified as excellent, 42% as great, 33% as good and 13% as needing improvement.
The state classifications are based largely on how students perform on state tests, but performance on those tests has always been linked largely to the poverty level of schools, and the state education department has worked hard to offer other ways for schools to change the classifications.
In addition to test scores, the accountability system takes into account high school graduation rates, how much test scores improve, improvements in ELL proficiency and drops in chronic absenteeism.
Schools also can move up a classification if they prove to the state that they’re using certain best practices — a review that’s still ongoing.
The seven FPS schools classified as “good” and three classified as “needs improvement” could move up a classification after the state reviews the best practices documents. There are 84 schools eligible statewide.
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he wants the data collected on the profile to be useful to schools, and to shift the focus from a negative “labeling” to helping them pinpoint where they should focus their efforts — and help when they can.
FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard told how the district utilizes the information.
“At Fremont Public Schools, we use the state assessment data as one indicator of how and where we can do better while focusing the majority of our efforts on individual student growth. We have amazing things happening every day in each of our classrooms providing students and families the opportunity to improve,” Shepard said.
The state education department taps up to four “priority schools” for intervention to help them improve, a requirement of state law. Those schools are Schuyler High School, and the elementary, middle and high school in Santee Community Schools.
“Not everyone is happy with the way we do accountability,” Blomstedt said. “But we’re really thinking about how to use the data to improve student performance.”
That should include the community, he said.
“We need people who are willing to engage,” he said. “These are truly public schools. We all own them and are part of them and can be a part of the supports that make a difference for student outcomes.”
Federal education law requires another new designation this year: schools that have low-performing subgroups of students — low-income, special education, and racial and ethnic minorities.
The designation is similar to the oft-maligned No Child Left Behind law, except that unlike NCLB, the new federal education law doesn’t require schools to meet benchmarks or threaten to withhold federal funds for low performance. The designation also doesn’t carry any money with it to help schools improve.
But Blomstedt said he hopes identifying which students need help will help schools focus their efforts. The state can provide guidance on best practices, he said.
“From an equity perspective, we’re interested in making sure they are doing as well as their peers,” he said. “Truly being accountable is not just knowing something but doing something.”
Students in third through the eighth grade take state tests in English language arts (which includes writing) and math. Students in fifth and eighth grade take the science test. In high school, juniors take the ACT to determine proficiency in those same subjects.
Among the results of the FPS test:
* English language arts: Districtwide, 34% of students were proficient, down from 38% the previous year. The statewide average was 52%, up 1 percentage point from the year before.
* Math: Districtwide, 41% of students were proficient, down from 39% the previous year. The statewide average was 52%, up 1 percentage point from the year before.
* Science: Districtwide, 66% of students were proficient in science, the same as the previous year. Statewide, 66% of students were proficient, down from 68%.
* ACT: 43% of high school juniors were proficient in math (down from 50% the previous year), 46% in science (down from 49% from the previous year) and 44% in English (up from 41% the previous year).