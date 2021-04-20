Fremont Public Schools board members, administrators pay tribute to Dan Moran

"That's a perspective that Moran was able to bring to our board," he said. "One of the strengths he was able to bring to our board was being able to analyze that information and data and make really good, informed decisions."

Shepard said Moran had a long-lasting commitment to the Fremont community. When he initially began serving on the board, Shepard said Moran's children were still going to school at FPS.

During the last 12 years, Shepard said Moran's own grandchildren have come through the FPS school system.

"Dan also served on our FPS Foundation Board and you think about that foundation and way it comes alongside and supports FPS," he said. "Moran has been a part of that."

In addition to working with Moran on the board, Shepard and his family have long been friends with the Moran family. Shepard has admired Moran's business acumen.

"I've always admired his business sense and his analytical mind and the ability to make informed decisions, but still recognize that our end product really impacts lives and that's what was important to him," he said. "His wisdom, his leadership and commitment will definitely be missed."

Board President Sandi Proskovec also shared her experience working alongside Moran.