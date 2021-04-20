Fremont Public Schools board members, administrators pay tribute to Dan Moran

Dan Moran was always ready to bring a unique perspective to the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.
During the last 20 years, Superintendent Mark Shepard said Moran would use his business experience to bring forward tough, yet fair questions on important issues that came before the school board.
"He would ask tough questions and would gather information that we would share with the whole board," he said. "In the end, he had a great mind for being able to analyze what was being presented and could make really good decisions."
Moran, 66, died on April 18 at his home in Fremont following a battle with cancer.
Moran graduated from Iowa State University and began working with Purina in the large animal feed industry. He also served on the school board for two decades, serving as the vice president of the board at the time of his death.
Shepard said the discussions Moran brought forward helped spark strong discussion that ultimately helped the board make a better decision for the community.
"Even though Dan looked at this from the business perspective, all of the decisions that he made were always what was in the best interest for students and their families," he said.
Shepard said there have been a number of accomplishments that have come through the board during the last 20 years. He said those accomplishments include the transition to a current era of fiscal and academic accountability.
"That's a perspective that Moran was able to bring to our board," he said. "One of the strengths he was able to bring to our board was being able to analyze that information and data and make really good, informed decisions."
Shepard said Moran had a long-lasting commitment to the Fremont community. When he initially began serving on the board, Shepard said Moran's children were still going to school at FPS.
During the last 12 years, Shepard said Moran's own grandchildren have come through the FPS school system.
"Dan also served on our FPS Foundation Board and you think about that foundation and way it comes alongside and supports FPS," he said. "Moran has been a part of that."
In addition to working with Moran on the board, Shepard and his family have long been friends with the Moran family. Shepard has admired Moran's business acumen.
"I've always admired his business sense and his analytical mind and the ability to make informed decisions, but still recognize that our end product really impacts lives and that's what was important to him," he said. "His wisdom, his leadership and commitment will definitely be missed."
Board President Sandi Proskovec also shared her experience working alongside Moran.
"Dan has said he ran for the board to learn about the process, how laws impacted what happened in schools and how decisions were made. I am not sure he intended that he would spend two decades being part of the system, but I am thankful he did," she said in an email. "His thoughtful service, always putting kids first, balancing what is best for staff and the community while keeping within a budget has made FPS better."
Proskovec said his unique leadership style helped create strong memories.
"Some of my favorite memories were watching him interview with his famous question: 'Everyone has a unique leadership style, what animal best represents yours?' The look on a candidate's face was typically priceless and the answers were telling," she said. " I love the way he would hold people to high standards, but was also quick to praise and thank people for going above and beyond. He was a great FPS school board vice president and I will greatly miss his wisdom, and most of all his friendship."
Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said Moran was "all about doing what was best for the kids" while bringing a strong sense of business acumen to the school board.
"[Moran] set the highest professional standard," he said. "He was understanding, but he set such a high professional standard of high expectations, running things at a high level and making sure that people were held accountable for decisions."
Simply put, Dahl said Moran provided an irreplaceable to the board and the FPS district.
"We're blessed to have Dan serve our community and our students and he will be missed," he said.