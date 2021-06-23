Fremont Public Schools Board of Education approves budget amendment, discusses bond issue timeline

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The result of that work led to several recommended projects that make up a $123 million bond issue, the largest of its kind in the district’s history.

The bond issue includes constructing three new elementary schools to replace Clarmar, Howard and Washington Elementary schools, each of which would cost around $21.5 million.

The bond issue would also pave the way for a $11 million addition to Johnson Crossing Academic Center and a $28.4 million remodel of Fremont High School.

Despite bringing what would be the largest bond issue in the school’s history to a public vote, it will not force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy thanks to old debt rolling off from previous bond issues.

Dahl said a bond issue resolution approving the ballot language for the vote is expected to come before the board during its July 12 meeting.

Pending a successful board vote, the language will be submitted and certified to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office on July 26, 50 days prior to the special election.

That timeline would put the bond issue to a vote of public confidence on Sept. 14.