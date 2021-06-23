Fremont Public Schools Board of Education approves budget amendment, discusses bond issue timeline

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a $4.5 million budget amendment to the district’s 2020/21 General Fund budget during a special meeting on Monday.
The increase to the budget is tied to two rounds of federal funding the district received in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic during the course of the year.
FPS received $871,000 in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020 and $3.4 million Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) funding in December 2020.
“We have to amend our budget to show those expenditures,” Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said during the meeting.
The board also approved a transfer of $200,000 from the school’s General Fund to the Activity Fund to make up for lost gate revenue and other sources of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were not able to take gates at a lot of our sporting activities or we did not take gates in a manner that we could net what we normally net,” Dahl said.
In the board’s regular meeting, Dahl broke down the projects included in the district’s upcoming bond issue and provided a timeline that gave insight as to when a public vote could occur.
During the last year, the district has inched closer to a fully realized bond issue thanks to several community meetings, heat-mapping exercises, community surveys and school board work sessions.
The result of that work led to several recommended projects that make up a $123 million bond issue, the largest of its kind in the district’s history.
The bond issue includes constructing three new elementary schools to replace Clarmar, Howard and Washington Elementary schools, each of which would cost around $21.5 million.
The bond issue would also pave the way for a $11 million addition to Johnson Crossing Academic Center and a $28.4 million remodel of Fremont High School.
Despite bringing what would be the largest bond issue in the school’s history to a public vote, it will not force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy thanks to old debt rolling off from previous bond issues.
Dahl said a bond issue resolution approving the ballot language for the vote is expected to come before the board during its July 12 meeting.
Pending a successful board vote, the language will be submitted and certified to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office on July 26, 50 days prior to the special election.
That timeline would put the bond issue to a vote of public confidence on Sept. 14.
Board member Michael Peterson said each project on the bond issue is vital to the development of the district. “These are crucial projects for our kids and it’s going to be very important for our kids in 20 years,” Peterson said.