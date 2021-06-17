Fremont Public Schools Board of Education to host special meeting to amend budget

Thermal cameras

Masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE)

Computers

Electrostatic sprayers

Touch-free sanitation sprayers

Cleaning supplies

Hydration stations

Teaching and learning platforms

CRRSA funding was budgeted toward a number of areas, including staffing, technology, summer learning and upgraded learning materials.

"I don't believe we'll spend all that by the end of the year, but I'm just budgeting for it in case we would," Dahl said.

The district will likely receive an additional round of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The allocation, which has not been disclosed yet, could be similar in size to the funding FPS received through the CRRSA Act.

"I'll just build that into our next budget," Dahl said. "We will know what the amount is so we'll be able to plan for that."

The hearing will also seek approval to transfer $200,000 from the General Fund to the Activities Fund to compensate for losses in gate revenue and other sources during the COVID-19 pandemic.