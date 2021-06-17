Fremont Public Schools Board of Education to host special meeting to amend budget

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education will host a special meeting on Monday, June 21 to consider an amendment to the district's 2020-21 budget.
The budget amendment hearing will ask the board to increase the district's general fund by $4.5 million to account for federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding FPS received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Main St. Education and Administration Center at 130 E. Ninth St.
FPS received federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020 and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) in December 2020.
Brad Dahl, associate superintendent, said the hearing will allow for the budget, which was passed in September 2020, to accurately reflect the additional funding the school received in light of the pandemic.
"We have to amend our budget to allow ourselves to spend those additional dollars that were intended to be used for personal protective equipment, technology, curriculum and all those types of things," he said. "So, when we spent those dollars, we now have to go back through and amend our budget."
The first round of funding received through the CARES Act was spent in a variety of ways, including:
- Thermal cameras
- Masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Computers
- Electrostatic sprayers
- Touch-free sanitation sprayers
- Cleaning supplies
- Hydration stations
- Teaching and learning platforms
CRRSA funding was budgeted toward a number of areas, including staffing, technology, summer learning and upgraded learning materials.
"I don't believe we'll spend all that by the end of the year, but I'm just budgeting for it in case we would," Dahl said.
The district will likely receive an additional round of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The allocation, which has not been disclosed yet, could be similar in size to the funding FPS received through the CRRSA Act.
"I'll just build that into our next budget," Dahl said. "We will know what the amount is so we'll be able to plan for that."
The hearing will also seek approval to transfer $200,000 from the General Fund to the Activities Fund to compensate for losses in gate revenue and other sources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Throughout the course of the year, we weren't able to have gate receipts and that will have an impact on the overall Activity Fund," he said. " ... They still have all their true costs, but they just didn't have the revenue that they normally would."
The FPS board will immediately have its regular monthly meeting following Monday's special meeting.
During that meeting, Dahl will provide an updated timeline on the bond issue the school district is preparing to bring to the public.
The update includes draft ballot language for the project, which calls for a $123 million bond "for the purpose of providing funds for:"
- Land acquisition and site improvements for new and existing property.
- Construction and acquisition of new elementary school buildings and related improvements.
- Additions, renovations and improvements to existing elementary, middle school and high school facilities.
- Providing the necessary furniture, equipment and apparatus for such school buildings, renovations and improvements.