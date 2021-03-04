Fremont Public Schools could receive $3 million in additional federal funding this spring

Fremont Public Schools could receive up to $3 million from the second round of federal COVID-19 relief funds later this spring.
The money could go toward several projects, such as providing technology to round out the district’s 1:1 initiative to completing various air quality projects in buildings across the area, according to Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl.
It’s the second round of federal funding the district has received in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, FPS received around $871,000 to address COVID-19-related issues through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed last March.
The $3 million the district is expected to receive in the coming months comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), which passed in late December.
That act provided $54.3 billion in supplemental funding to the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief Fund.
Dahl said each district’s allocation of funding from the Nebraska Department of Education is based on the school’s free and reduced lunch numbers.
Fifty-nine percent — 2,944 — of the district’s 4,984 students are on either free or reduced lunch, according the February FPS Enrollment Report.
With the large surplus in funding expected to hit the district’s budget in the coming months, Dahl said it is likely that the FPS Board of Education will need to meet in either May or June to amend its budget.
“School districts in the state of Nebraska have to advertise and publish a budget and they can’t spend any more than what they said they were going to spend,” he said.
COVID-19 expenditures in the district reached an estimated $1.1 million, according to Dahl. The first round of CARES Act funding helped break a dent in those expenses, but Dahl said the district still has around $260,000 in general fund expenditures.
The $3 million will likely help further reduce that number, but Dahl said the district will also use the money to fund other projects across the district.
Advancing educational technology at FPS remains a priority for the district, Dahl said. That means purchasing more digital materials, such as laptops to go toward the school’s 1:1 initiative and other online learning materials meant for remote learning.
“If we have to go remote, we need the tools to be able to allow our families and our students to have access to online curriculum,” Dahl said.
In the “new world of COVID,” Dahl said the district has to lean more on purchasing electronic educational materials in lieu of the traditional hardcover options.
Curriculum adoption can cost upward of $1 million for the entire district, Dahl said.
“For example, this year we’re moving into English Language Arts and those materials are very robust and there’s a lot involved there, so purchasing those materials is expensive,” Dahl said. “So, we’ll use some of the funding to assist us in the curriculum adoption cycle.”
Dahl said the district is also looking toward using some of the funding for academic renewal and accelerated learning to help offset some learning loss brought about by the pandemic.
“Being remote is not as effective as being in person, so we know that we need to increase our intensity and frequency and so that’s something that we’ll be developing plans for.”
Dahl said the program could look like a “robust summer school program” meant to address learning needs in the school.
Additionally, the district is also looking at potentially using the funding to complete air quality projects in various buildings around the district, which could include changing out heat pumps and addressing HVAC systems to ensure they have the necessary filters.
That could cross over into plans already laid out by the district to address indoor air quality as part of a 2021 bond issue, according to Dahl.
“We’re having that discussion right now about how this can help support what we’re trying to do with the pending bond issue,” Dahl said. “Obviously, our needs are much greater than what our resources will be.”
Dahl said the pandemic has not only impacted the district financially but also through the way FPS has been forced to change the way it offers education to students.
“It is going to impact how we provide content to our students,” Dahl said. “Obviously digital learning is becoming more important because of what we experienced this year, which requires additional technology and subscriptions. So, I see us moving away from hard textbooks and more to digital materials, which gives us more flexibility in how we provide content to our students.”
Teachers and staff have been forced to adapt to a new reality during the past year due to the pandemic, Dahl said. It’s another sign of the pandemic’s long-lasting impact on the education field, but he said staff at FPS have found a way to reinvent themselves over the past year.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the time and effort they put into keeping our classrooms open and meeting the needs of our kids, because we’ve done a really, really good job,” Dahl said.