Fremont Public Schools could receive $3 million in additional federal funding this spring

“School districts in the state of Nebraska have to advertise and publish a budget and they can’t spend any more than what they said they were going to spend,” he said.

COVID-19 expenditures in the district reached an estimated $1.1 million, according to Dahl. The first round of CARES Act funding helped break a dent in those expenses, but Dahl said the district still has around $260,000 in general fund expenditures.

The $3 million will likely help further reduce that number, but Dahl said the district will also use the money to fund other projects across the district.

Advancing educational technology at FPS remains a priority for the district, Dahl said. That means purchasing more digital materials, such as laptops to go toward the school’s 1:1 initiative and other online learning materials meant for remote learning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we have to go remote, we need the tools to be able to allow our families and our students to have access to online curriculum,” Dahl said.

In the “new world of COVID,” Dahl said the district has to lean more on purchasing electronic educational materials in lieu of the traditional hardcover options.

Curriculum adoption can cost upward of $1 million for the entire district, Dahl said.