Last March’s catastrophic floods took a toll on residents across Dodge County.
The flooding uprooted families, leaving hundreds of homes with either red-or-yellow tag determinations.
With the natural disaster now in the rearview mirror, families are slowly trying to pick up the pieces and return to some sense of the normal life that was washed away in the water.
The physical and emotional toll was significant, especially for the children who had to pack up their book bags and eventually return to elementary school.
Fremont Public Schools staff soon realized that the lingering effects of the flood’s trauma were showing up in the classroom.
Lutheran Family Services program manager Michelle Padilla said staff at the schools began to notice that some of the children were beginning to go off-track, prompting LFS to jump in to help.
“We’re not equipped to provide therapy and the services that these ladies provide,” said Kevin Earleywine, the executive director of human resources and elementary operations at at FPS. “The response from LFS was very quick after we first reached out.”
Padilla said the response from LFS was quick, and two therapists were rotating throughout the schools to help the children the next week. By the end of May, LFS had established itself within the school as an outlet for children dealing with the long-term impacts of the flood.
Those two therapists, Amy Schantz and Brianna Buesing, said they see around a combined 20 children on a daily basis. Buesing said the children show a wide range of symptoms, such as increased emotionality, anxiety or suicidal ideations.
“It’s a huge range,” Schantz said. “Each one is affected differently.”
Schantz said trauma can present itself in many different ways. Triggers like rain and flood warnings that have popped up during the past couple weeks can lead to issues.
“Trauma can present long after the event, it’s so individualized,” she said.
Buesing said symptoms are becoming more pronounced now because children are trying to cope with the long-term effects of the flood.
Earleywine said this can lead to problems in the classroom.
“If these kids are distracted, it would obviously impact their growth,” he said. “Their emotional and physical well-being will be impacted.”
Buesing said many of the impacted children prefer to be at school, rather than at home. She said the safe and stable environment a school provides is beneficial to the students as they cope.
Earleywine agreed. He said in crisis response training, teachers and staff are taught to maintain a sense of normalcy for their students. That means keeping everything from the time math and recess starts to lunch being served.
“We’re trying to keep that schedule,” he said. “It’s the unknown that really concerns them.”
To address these issues, Schantz said the pair look to build up coping skills for the children. These tools not only help address the long-term trauma from the flood, but it also helps them address other stressful situations they may encounter in life.
These coping skills vary. Buesing teaches her children the importance of breathing, emotional regulation and using the five senses.
“When kids don’t know what they’re feeling, they get confused,” Buesing said.
You have free articles remaining.
For Schantz, employing the large muscle groups, like riding a bike or even hammering nails into wood, is an effective way to remove whatever stressors may be impacting the children.
“I’m looking for non-destructive ways to steer them away from those emotions,” Schantz said.
Padilla said disaster case managers can also work with families outside of the classroom to ensure that children are coming home to a calm environment.
“We can help the kids in school and provide family help outside,” she said.
It’s a holistic approach that has worked wonders for the children.
“The collaboration has been really awesome,” Schantz said. “There is always support wherever we’re at.”
That’s not to say the last year hasn’t taken a toll on the teachers, staff and therapists themselves.
“It’s been overwhelming for all of us,” Padilla said. “It’s impacted us all.”
Buesing and Schantz agreed that it will always be difficult handling cases like this, but the pair have been able to adapt through strong collaboration and self-care.
“We’re sharing the burden with teachers as well,” Buesing said. “We’ve created a pretty awesome team.”
Earleywine said the teachers are emotionally invested in the children. When the kids hurt, the teachers hurt just as hard.
“The kids have had great support from the teachers,” Buesding said. “They do a lot of great things for the kids.”
Buesing said they are seeing some kids find that level of normalcy they experienced prior to the flooding, while others have taken small steps to deal with the trauma they experienced.
For the two therapists, each small victory makes the last year worth it.
“It’s that warm, fuzzy feeling that makes it worth it,” Schantz said.
Buesing added that, if another flood were to occur, the children they have treated now have the tools necessary to deal with the trauma that comes with it.
“If the next one happens, we hope they will have these skills they have built,” she said.
Earleywine said the work of LFS is a strong example of the importance of emotional support in school systems.
“We have to make it available to kids,” he said. “We think they’ll get over it because they’re kids. That’s not true.
Buesing said LFS works hard to keep the door open for kids who need emotional support.
“We’re always here, just give us a call,” she said. “We work really hard to make sure nobody slips through the cracks.”