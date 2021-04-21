Fremont Public Schools hosts second Citizens Committee meeting

The scope for the potential 2021 bond issue would be larger than any previous bond issue that the district has brought to the public before. Hypothetical bond issue scenarios brought forward to the FPS Board of Education range from $96 million to $146 million.

Cleve Reeves, architect principal at BVH Architecture, said the citizen committee meetings are “invaluable” to the overall bond issue process.

“FPS and especially the school board wants to hear all the comments and see how the rankings come out from these groups so that they can use that in their final evaluations,” he said. “They’re listening to the community to hear what the community wants to see or thinks is prudent going forward.”

Superintendent Mark Shepard said he was pleased with the turnout of the first two committee meetings. The continued participation from the public allowed the district to hear feedback regarding the bond issue and act on it.

“I think, ultimately the goal is to make sure that when a recommendation comes back to the board of education, it’s something that this group believes the community can support and that they believe has been well thought out,” Shepard said.