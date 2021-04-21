Fremont Public Schools hosts second Citizens Committee meeting

Dozens of Fremont community members, business and community leaders came together at Bell Field Elementary on Monday evening to continue discussion on a potential 2021 bond issue for Fremont Public Schools.
It was the second of three citizen meetings held at various schools throughout the FPS district. The first meeting brought in approximately 50 community members and focused on prioritizing 12 projects that could be addressed in the upcoming bond issue.
Those projects ranged from rebuilding Clarmar and Howard Elementary to remodeling FHS.
Monday’s meeting allowed for community members to hear from members of FPS administration, as well as representatives from BVH Architecture, an Omaha-based firm assisting the district with the bond issue.
The district has successfully introduced two bond issues during the last 20 years. In 2000, a $29.9 million bond issue passed, funding the construction of Fremont Middle School. A $10.6 million bond proposal from FPS passed in 2010, funding the construction of Johnson Crossing Academic Center.
During the meeting, community members broke into small-group sessions to rank the projects prioritized during the first meeting on a scale of 0-5, with 5 representing projects in need of the most attention.
During these breakout sessions, citizens were also given the opportunity to learn more about the scope of each proposed project and how it factored into a potential bond issue.
The scope for the potential 2021 bond issue would be larger than any previous bond issue that the district has brought to the public before. Hypothetical bond issue scenarios brought forward to the FPS Board of Education range from $96 million to $146 million.
Cleve Reeves, architect principal at BVH Architecture, said the citizen committee meetings are “invaluable” to the overall bond issue process.
“FPS and especially the school board wants to hear all the comments and see how the rankings come out from these groups so that they can use that in their final evaluations,” he said. “They’re listening to the community to hear what the community wants to see or thinks is prudent going forward.”
Superintendent Mark Shepard said he was pleased with the turnout of the first two committee meetings. The continued participation from the public allowed the district to hear feedback regarding the bond issue and act on it.
“I think, ultimately the goal is to make sure that when a recommendation comes back to the board of education, it’s something that this group believes the community can support and that they believe has been well thought out,” Shepard said.
Monday’s meeting was a step forward in regard to prioritization, Shepard said. Small group discussions typically showed strong support for rebuilding Washington and Clarmar elementary schools and adding a Career and Technical Education addition to Fremont High School.
Shepard said it was important to remember that the facilities being discussed during Monday’s meeting didn’t belong to the administration or the school board.
“They’re the community’s facilities,” he said. “And so we need to be responsive to the information that they provide us with the questions that they asked.”
Shepard said FPS needs to continue to commit to strong communication efforts with the surrounding community as a potential bond issue vote nears.
“What we can do is provide information and provide facts and then a community group will be formed that will really move forward and get information out to the community,” Shepard said.
FPS will have a final committee meeting on May 3 at Johnson Crossing Academic Center. Following the final committee meeting, FPS could bring forward a bond issue resolution as early as June with a potential vote occurring in August.
“The timeline has to be right and based on the comfort level of the community to support a bond issue,” Shepard said. “There’s no sense in going to a vote of the public if you know it’s got a limited chance of passing.”