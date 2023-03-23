Fremont Public Schools will be having groundbreaking ceremonies for Deer Pointe Elementary and the Fremont High School Career Technical Education Center on Monday, March 27.

The ceremony at Deer Pointe Elementary will begin at 4 p.m. at the south end of Deer Crossing (southwest of Vision Source Optical). The ceremony at Fremont High School’s CTE Center will begin at 4:45 p.m. between the tennis courts and the east gym. A reception will following the east gym.

Information from Fremont Public Schools states Deer Pointe Elementary, along with Howard and Washington elementary schools, share the same blueprints. The three elementary school replacements are part of a 10 project, $123 million school facility improvements bond issue that passed on Sept. 14, 2021. They are designed to accommodate four sections of each grade level preschool through fourth grade. The projects which are in various stages of development and construction will be completed in the next 24-36 months.

The new elementary schools will be built to serve up to 540 students as the community continues to grow. The anticipated completion of the buildings will be in the summer of 2024.

The CTE Center at Fremont High School will be located at the northeast corner of the high school and house programs to help students gain skills, experience and knowledge in career advancing education. The center will house a welding/metal fabrication lab, automotive/diesel tech lab, construction tech/electricity lab, health occupations lab, CAD/CAM lab and robotics/automation tech lab.

During the reception, information will be available outlining how local businesses and individuals can financially support the programming in this new facility.