Fremont Public Schools likely to remain closed for remainder of school year due to coronavirus concerns

Fremont Public Schools will likely remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
During an emergency FPS school board meeting on Monday evening, Superintendant Mark Shepard discussed a joint letter from Three Rivers and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department recommending the closure of both public and parochial schools located within the ESU 2 boundary area in Burt, Cuming, Dodge and Saunders counties.
"Their recommendation is that public and parochial schools in those two areas do not plan on returning to school for the 19/20 year," he said.
Shepard said FPS will announce their intent to follow the recommendation from Three Rivers on Tuesday.
As of Monday evening, FPS, along with local private schools Archbishop Bergan and Trinity Lutheran, are closed indefinitely.
Shepard later confirmed the decision to follow Three River's recommendation following the meeting.
During the meeting, Shepard made it clear that learning would not stop despite the closure.
"Learning is not going to stop during this time," he said. "Teachers will be very much involved with the e-learning that is taking place."
Board member Sandi Proskovec said the possibility of a return to class before the end of the year remains. That possibility is slim, Shepard said, and would come only after the school receives a recommendation from Three Rivers.
"I think the recommendation on what we’ve been hearing, like on a state call the other day is that you tell people to plan on not coming back for the school year," Proskovec said. "That’s what the governor said, that’s what [Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt] said. That is the language is just to say to plan on schools not re-opening, it doesn’t mean you’re committed to it, it just tells people to plan long term. It doesn’t mean that we’re not saying absolutely no way are we coming back, that’s not really in the language."
School board vice president Dan Moran raised concerns about the ramifications of announcing a closure with so many weeks of school left.
"I agree, we're probably not going to open again," he said. "If we do, there's a downside to telling people that we weren't. We gotta be ready for that too."
Shepard said this was uncharted territory for him and that plenty of questions would need to be answered in the near future. For the time being, he said the possibility of in-person classes are slim.
"We'll make every effort we can to have some semblance of school by the end of this year, but at this point, it's not looking real promising based on a public health authority," he said. "It does not look like we're going to be starting back in the very near future."