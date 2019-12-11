Six schools in the Fremont Public School District improved their designations in the final 2019 AQueSTT classifications.
FPS administrators were pleased to share these results when the board of education met Monday night.
The final classifications are:
Great
- — Fremont High School and Bell Field and Howard elementary schools.
Good
- — Fremont Middle School, Johnson Crossing Academic Center and Clarmar, Grant, Linden, Milliken Park and Washington elementary schools.
All 10 schools in the FPS district now have either a “good” or “great” rating in AQueSTT — the Nebraska Department of Education’s accountability system.
Preliminary classifications — released in October — had listed Washington, Linden and Milliken Park elementary schools as “needs improvement.”
Bell Field, Clarmar, Grant, and Howard elementary schools, as well as Fremont High School, Fremont Middle School and Johnson Crossing Academic Center, had been classified as “good.”
Nine of the 10 schools were eligible to provide information to improve their final classifications.
So principals in these schools gathered data showing the work being done in FPS classrooms.
They worked hard to provide evidence of the great things happening in these schools, said Kate Heineman, FPS executive director of teaching and learning.
The schools would improve their classifications through the Evidence Based Analysis (EBA) Review.
The EBA process lets schools provide evidence based on six tenets.
These tenets, according to the Nebraska Department of Education’s website, are:
- Educational opportunities and access.
- College, career and civic readiness.
- Educator effectiveness.
- Positive partnerships, relationships and success.
- Transitions.
- Assessment.
Heineman was excited to share the improved classifications.
You have free articles remaining.
“This more accurately represents who we are as Fremont Public Schools and the hard work that happens each and every day by our students, our teachers, our staff and our administrators,” Heineman said.
In a prepared statement Heineman also said:
“Our programming is designed to meet the needs of our students and families. Teachers adapt lessons within the programming, allowing each student to grow in their learning.”
AQuESTT’s preliminary designations weighed heavily on a single State test given in grades 3-8 and the ACT for students in grade 11.
“When those first numbers came out, it’s pretty disheartening for our staff to see three schools under ‘needs improvement’ and the rest under ‘good’ and no ‘greats,’” said FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard.
Shepard said he shared his concerns with Matthew Blomstedt, the state’s commissioner of education, about preliminary designations which go out to the news media.
With the board, Shepard used an analogy — sometimes made during a jury trial — to suggest how hard it is for people to forget information once it’s known.
“It’s kind of like ringing a bell. Once its rung, it’s hard to unring it and it’s hard to ring it with a different tone,” Shepard said regarding the preliminary classifications.
Shepard appreciates the opportunity for the schools to be able to provide evidence to improve their designations.
He read a comment from Blomstedt, who in part said: “Schools, like those in Fremont, prove how hard they are working for every student, every day.”
In other business, the board voted to use Framework through the Nebraska Department of Education to provide FPS with its accreditation.
The accreditation involves a systematic, continuous improvement process that requires an external visit every five years.
Board members learned that 160 public schools and districts are using Framework for accreditation. Some of them include: Elkhorn, Lincoln, Blair and Millard.
By contrast, 84 public schools and districts use Cognia.
Framework is free, but includes an external visit by Nebraska educators, which includes mileage and hotels.
The cost for Cognia is $13,200 per year ($66,000 per five-year cycle), plus an external visit by a team leader from out of state, which includes mileage and hotels.
Fremont Public’s board of education meets at 6:30 p.m., the second Monday of each month in the board room of the Main Street building at 130 E. Ninth St.