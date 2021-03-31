Fremont Public Schools may see more staff retention among certified staff for 2021/22 school year

Fremont Public Schools may see less turnover in certified staff for the upcoming 2021/22 academic year than in years prior, according to Executive Director of Human Resources and Elementary Operations Kevin Eairleywine.
The district is looking to hire three positions: a physical education teacher position for Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School, a language arts teacher position at FHS and a Spanish teacher position at FHS.
Eairleywine said the district began reaching out to certified staff before Christmas. Those discussions included asking staff about retirement or potential resignations at the end of the school year.
Since then, Eairleywine said the district has posted and filled several positions for certified staff throughout the district. Typically, the district fills about 10% of its staff with new hires each year, which rounds out to around 30 new hires.
Through March, Eairleywine said the district has only had to fill about half of that average. That means the district could see more retained staff heading into the next year.
“Around 30 is what we’ve averaged,” he said. “Now we’re much lower than that right now. We’ve only got about half of that right now is about what we’re projecting for next fall.”
Eairleywine said the district could still see some late resignations toward the end of the year that could push that average closer to previous years, but he hopes that number stays low heading into the new year.
“I’m hoping we’ll be under that 10% number by quite a bit,” he said.
Eairleywine said the decrease in new certified staff hires for the upcoming year could be due to a lower retirement rate, but he said it’s difficult to point to a specific reason.
“It could very well be just one of those years that there’s not a lot of movement and that’s a nice thing to have for the system, to have that consistency,” he said.
With the lower volume of new hires, Eairleywine said FPS administration has done well to move forward and fill vacant positions quickly.
“There is a very good class of new hires and they were competing in a very deep pool,” he said. “It was a good group of applicants all the away around and I think Fremont will be in a really good spot for the next year.”