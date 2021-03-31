Fremont Public Schools may see more staff retention among certified staff for 2021/22 school year

Fremont Public Schools may see less turnover in certified staff for the upcoming 2021/22 academic year than in years prior, according to Executive Director of Human Resources and Elementary Operations Kevin Eairleywine.

The district is looking to hire three positions: a physical education teacher position for Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School, a language arts teacher position at FHS and a Spanish teacher position at FHS.

Eairleywine said the district began reaching out to certified staff before Christmas. Those discussions included asking staff about retirement or potential resignations at the end of the school year.

Since then, Eairleywine said the district has posted and filled several positions for certified staff throughout the district. Typically, the district fills about 10% of its staff with new hires each year, which rounds out to around 30 new hires.

Through March, Eairleywine said the district has only had to fill about half of that average. That means the district could see more retained staff heading into the next year.

“Around 30 is what we’ve averaged,” he said. “Now we’re much lower than that right now. We’ve only got about half of that right now is about what we’re projecting for next fall.”