Fremont Public Schools prepares to showcase student art

For Eduardo Hernandez, the last three years at Fremont High School have been influenced heavily by art.
Hernandez, a senior at FHS, first began attending the high school as a sophomore. He always had an interest in art classes, but that interest developed into a passion during the course of his time at FHS.
Hernandez is one of several students throughout Fremont Public Schools who have submitted their art for the K-12 Art Show at Gallery 92 West on Saturday.
He submitted five pieces to the show, including a collection of rings he has sculpted during his time at FHS. Hernandez said his passion for designing rings came after completing an assignment in FHS teacher Jennifer Gay’s sculpture class.
“I just really had fun with it because she was really supportive with my ideas,” Hernandez said. “I just kept making rings and then it just kept getting better.”
The first ring Hernandez made was a simpler design. The ring was constructed out of about five inches of wire that Hernandez wrapped and flattened. From there, Hernandez disassembled a bracelet, using portions of that bracelet to add to the ring.
Hernandez’s latest ring design features flamed out corners to create a geometrical shape to complement a purple stone at the ring’s center.
“It turned out really nice,” he said.
Hernandez said he was given the opportunity to continue exploring new ideas in Gay’s classroom. That freedom ultimately helped him tap into his creative side.
“They’re just very open minded and always credit me when I give a good idea,” he said. “I’m always helping out and it’s a new experience. I really like it. I’m going to miss it when I graduate.”
Hernandez also received some accolades for his artwork in his senior year. The FHS student received an honorable mention for three separate pieces submitted for the Scholastic Art Competition.
“This is the first time I’ve had any pieces go to a contest and having almost won something is a really exciting and new experience for me,” he said.
For Emily Lambley, a senior at FHS, her four years taking art classes at the school have helped identify a potential career.
Lambley works as a student intern for one of FHS Teacher Kristen Strickler’s classes. That means she often finds herself working with local businesses to create anything from brochures to business cards.
This year, Lambley said she found out she was interested in graphic design. Since then, she’s submitted a number of projects that will ultimately be featured in this weekend’s art show, including a typography portrait and magazine cover.
Lambley said the decision to try out graphic design came after she began thinking about ways she could turn her passion for art into a career.
“I really want to do something with art, but everything else with art that I could think of didn’t seem like it could be a really good career, but graphic design is really modern,” she said.
For Gay, the weekend art show means that students across all grade levels will have the opportunity to showcase their art.
Each of the 75 students whose art was chosen for the show will receive a personal invitation congratulating them.
“The fact that their piece was chosen is very special and we hope they understand that and that we have a better attendance than we’ve had in the past,” she said.
This will be the first in-person art show since 2019. After COVID-19 forced FPS to close its classroom for the remainder of the spring semester, a video displaying students’ art projects was put together.
While the video did a great job showcasing the hard work of the students, Gay said it isn’t the same as an in-person art show.
“I think the validation for the students is probably the biggest thing that makes me love my job,” she said. “I always say that art is the great equalizer. Sometimes students can struggle with core classes, but they get into an art class and they find out that they can be successful at something.”