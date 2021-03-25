Fremont Public Schools prepares to showcase student art

Lambley said the decision to try out graphic design came after she began thinking about ways she could turn her passion for art into a career.

“I really want to do something with art, but everything else with art that I could think of didn’t seem like it could be a really good career, but graphic design is really modern,” she said.

For Gay, the weekend art show means that students across all grade levels will have the opportunity to showcase their art.

Each of the 75 students whose art was chosen for the show will receive a personal invitation congratulating them.

“The fact that their piece was chosen is very special and we hope they understand that and that we have a better attendance than we’ve had in the past,” she said.

This will be the first in-person art show since 2019. After COVID-19 forced FPS to close its classroom for the remainder of the spring semester, a video displaying students’ art projects was put together.

While the video did a great job showcasing the hard work of the students, Gay said it isn’t the same as an in-person art show.