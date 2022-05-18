Fremont Public Schools provides bond update on projects

Fremont Public Schools continues to move forward with projects that are part of the $123 million, no tax levy increase, bond issue.

The bond issue was passed by local residents in September 2021 with a 65-35% vote.

It includes construction of three new elementary schools to replace Clarmar, Howard and Washington elementary schools, each of which is estimated to cost around $21.5 million.

In addition, the bond issue has paved the way for an $11 million addition to Johnson Cross Academic Center and a $28.4 million remodel of Fremont High School. The FHS project also includes improved security, technology and student safety, indoor air quality and operational and energy efficiencies and construction of a Career and Technical Education Center.

The $91 million CTE will offer courses geared toward “High Skill, High Wage, High Demand” career opportunities.

FPS said the bond issue won’t force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy.

FPS meets weekly with the BVH design team and updates the board of education facilities committee monthly.

Updates include:

FHS and CTE: The design team, contractor and school district continues to analyze costs. Geotechnical services have begun this month on-site and the geothermal well field is out to bid with this work anticipated to begin this summer. Final design work of various systems is set to be finished in October.

Howard, Washington and Clarmar elementary schools: Projects include the razing of these elementary schools. Washington and Howard will be rebuilt adjacent to their current sites, while Clarmar will be rebuilt on a new undetermined site on the east side of Fremont. Design work is underway. Development of options for the new Clarmar site have been evaluated and it is being adjusted with feedback from FPS and the site owner.

Milliken Park Elementary: Plans call for renovation of this school. Construction documents have been completed and include the final design, details and building systems for general contractor bidding. Bids will be received on May 19. Construction is expected to start this summer and extend through December 2023 over multiple phases.

Lenihan Learning Center: Construction documents are proceeding toward completion on June 1. Bidding will be completed in June, with construction expected to start this summer and extend into 2023.

Bell Field Elementary: The roof repair package bids were received on April 28 and are under review. Scope and budget verification work is in progress in preparation for the interior design work to begin in the fall/winter of 2022-23 for bidding in the spring of 2023. Interior construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023.

Linden Elementary: Site survey work is in progress. Design work is set to begin in July.

Johnson Crossing Academic Center: Site survey work has been completed. Design work is scheduled to begin in July.

To view the presentation given at the board of education meeting, with preliminary designs, visit: bit.ly/3lmVpba

