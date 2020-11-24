Fremont Public Schools provides COVID-19 update ahead of Thanksgiving break

Fremont Public Schools provided an update on its current COVID-19 numbers ahead of the district's Thanksgiving Break beginning Wednesday.
Twelve students and 10 employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.
The release also stated that 153 students and 22 employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.
FPS also released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment. As of today, 466 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 9.7% of the overall student enrollment of 4,792.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County increased from 3.0 to 3.25 - to high orange last week. The risk dial will be updated Wednesday. As a reminder, the dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three-week average.
COVID, mental health and the holidays
