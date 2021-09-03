Fremont Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released a COVID-19 update on Friday.
Seventeen students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. A total of 70 students were not in school Friday due to quarantine for exposure. There were 175 students absent on Friday.
Three district employees were not working Friday after testing positive for the virus. A total of 35 employees were not at work Friday.
The update comes after Nebraska posted 5,006 new cases last week, up from 3,755 the previous week and 2,668 the week before, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Three Rivers Health Department, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, reported Wednesday that there have been 168 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, an increase of 57 cases over the previous week, and 288 cases in the past 14 days.
At the beginning of July, there were 15-20 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the Omaha-Metro Healthcare Coalition region. On Wednesday, Three Rivers reported that 178 individuals within the region were hospitalized due to COVID-19, 31 of those patients are on ventilators.
Updated quarantine guidelines from Three Rivers states that staff and students of FPS who have been exposed to the virus outside the home are required to self-monitor for 14 days.
Individuals exposed to three or more positive cases in the same cohort but who are fully vaccinated, have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days or are wearing a mask while in school and engaged in activities will no longer be required to stay home from school as long as they are symptom-free. Additionally, those individuals are required to wear a mask for 14 days following the exposure.
Anyone showing symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, sudden onset of a persistent cough or shortness of breath are urged to stay home.
District home activities continue with designated seating areas in the gyms and auditoriums. Fans attending activities outside of Fremont must follow the host school’s protocols. Omaha Public Schools and schools in Lancaster County require masks for all indoor events. Lincoln Public Schools is also using an online ticket system for admittance.
More detailed information on COVID-19 protocols can be found on the district’s website fremonttigers.org.