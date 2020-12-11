Fremont Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools provided an update on its current COVID-19 numbers on Friday.
20 students and 11 employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release on Friday.
The release also stated that 95 students and 13 employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.
The district also released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment. As of today, 480 students are enrolled in the virtual school option — which represents approximately 10% of the overall student enrollment of 4,790.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County stayed the same at 3.14 — at mid orange this week. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average
FPS's first semester of learning will come to an end on Dec. 17, marking an end to the first half of the 2020-21 school year.
"We recognize the challenges of this semester and are proud of the work that so many of you have put into being successful," the press release stated.
Students who did not have success utilizing the district's virtual learning option will be contacted by school officials regarding options for the next semester.
FPS released it's winter activity protocols last week, which limited the attendance to immediate household members of students only.
Two immediate household members will be allowed for basketball games and wrestling duals and triangulars, while one immediate household member will be allowed for swimming, bowing and wrestling invitationals.
Three Rivers Public Health Department released new guidanc regarding quarantineing for those who are exposed to someone who tests positive last week.
The updated measures went into effect last Thursday.
A quarantine may discontinue without testing if at least 10 days have passed since close contact exposure and no COVID-19 symptoms have developed under the new guidelines.
The person must also self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wear a facial covering for at least two weeks since their last close contact.
A quarantine may discontinue with testing if at least seven days have passed since close contact exposure and no COVID-19 symptoms have developed.
Additionally, results from a negative test must be collected no earlier than five days since the last close contact exposure. The person must also self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wear a facial covering for at least two weeks since their last close contact.
