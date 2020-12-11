Fremont Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools provided an update on its current COVID-19 numbers on Friday.

20 students and 11 employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release on Friday.

The release also stated that 95 students and 13 employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district also released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment. As of today, 480 students are enrolled in the virtual school option — which represents approximately 10% of the overall student enrollment of 4,790.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County stayed the same at 3.14 — at mid orange this week. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average

FPS's first semester of learning will come to an end on Dec. 17, marking an end to the first half of the 2020-21 school year.

"We recognize the challenges of this semester and are proud of the work that so many of you have put into being successful," the press release stated.