Fremont Public Schools provides COVID-19 update
Area schools provided an update on their current COVID-19 numbers on Friday.

Eighteen students and 16 employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The release also stated that 154 students and 18 employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County decreased from 3.43 to 3.14—from between orange and red to high orange this week. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average.

Fremont Public Schools announced the winter activity protocols this week. Attendance will be limited to immediate household members of students only. Two immediate household members will be allowed for basketball games and wrestling duals and triangulars.

One immediate household member will be allowed for swimming, bowling and wrestling invitationals

Three Rivers Public Health Department released new guidance, which went into effect on Thursday, from the state of Nebraska regarding quarantining for those who are exposed to someone who tests positive.

A quarantine may discontinue without testing if at least 10 days have passed since close contact exposure and no COVID-19 symptoms have developed. The person must also self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wear a facial covering for at least two weeks since their last close contact.

A quarantine may discontinue with testing if at least seven days have passed since close contact exposure and no COVID-19 symptoms have developed.

Additionally, results from a negative test must be collected no earlier than five days since the last close contact exposure. The person must also self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wear a facial covering for at least two weeks since their last close contact.

