Fremont Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools and Midland University released COVID-19 updates on Friday.

Seven students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.

The release also stated that 20 students and three employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 193 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,832.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained the same this week at 2.14 — low orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average.

Graduation will take place on May 15 at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center in two sessions. Students with last names beginning with A-K will graduate at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will graduate at 3 p.m.