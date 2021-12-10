Fremont Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

More than 70 Fremont Public Schools students weren’t in school on Friday due to quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 and almost 30 were absent due to a positive test.

The current number of students and staff out of school due to a positive test represents less than 1% of the student body and staff.

In a breakdown provided via a Friday press release, FPS stated that:

• 27 students weren’t in school Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

• 72 students weren’t in school due to close contact exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of students absent Friday for any illness was 156.

• 3 employees weren’t working Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

• 1 employee wasn’t at work due to quarantine for exposure.

The total number of staff not working Friday for any reason was 44.

FPS stated that it continues to work directly with local public health officials and community leaders in regard to COVID-19 protocol.

It is watching how the virus is spreading in surrounding communities, the Omaha metro and Lincoln as well as tracking its own district numbers.

“As we head into colder winter weather we want to remind families of good hygiene practices, washing your hands, keeping your hands away from your face and staying home when you are sick,” said Lois Krohn, FPS head nurse.

More detailed information regarding these guidelines are on the FPS website, under the Return to

School 2021 page. https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/

Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering a community vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bell Field Elementary School.

Parents must accompany their child and provide permission for the vaccine.

Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays. More information is available https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.

Three Rivers Public Health is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

Testing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 1-5:30 p.m. Fridays at 210 East Military Ave. in Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0