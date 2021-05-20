Fremont Public Schools recognizes staff retirements

Fremont Public Schools recognized the retirement of nine certified teachers at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Jack Denker, a journalism teacher at Fremont High School, is retiring after 12 years of service.

This year, Denker was honored with the Journalism Education Association Lifetime Achievement Award, making him one of just three instructors across the country to receive the award.

Denker has worked as a journalist and adviser to high school publications in Nebraska City and Fremont for the last 27 years.

“It’s been my distinct honor and pleasure to serve the students at Fremont High School,” Denker said.

Doug Doescher, an industrial technology teacher at Fremont Middle School, is retiring after 32 years of work in the district.

Doescher spent his entire teaching career at FPS.

“I looked forward to going to work every morning for the last 32 years,” Doescher said.

Angela Halstead, a social worker at FPS, is retiring after 27 years at FPS.

Prior to working at FPS, Halstead worked in various areas of social work in eastern Nebraska.