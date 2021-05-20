Fremont Public Schools recognizes staff retirements

Fremont Public Schools recognized the retirement of nine certified teachers at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Jack Denker, a journalism teacher at Fremont High School, is retiring after 12 years of service.
This year, Denker was honored with the Journalism Education Association Lifetime Achievement Award, making him one of just three instructors across the country to receive the award.
Denker has worked as a journalist and adviser to high school publications in Nebraska City and Fremont for the last 27 years.
“It’s been my distinct honor and pleasure to serve the students at Fremont High School,” Denker said.
Doug Doescher, an industrial technology teacher at Fremont Middle School, is retiring after 32 years of work in the district.
Doescher spent his entire teaching career at FPS.
“I looked forward to going to work every morning for the last 32 years,” Doescher said.
Angela Halstead, a social worker at FPS, is retiring after 27 years at FPS.
Prior to working at FPS, Halstead worked in various areas of social work in eastern Nebraska.
“I was honored with School Social Worker of the Year for the State of Nebraska by my peers in the School Social Work Association of Nebraska for my advocacy work at the state level,” Halstead said, reflecting on her fondest memory at FPS.
Diane Stevens, the principal at Washington Elementary School, is retiring after 30 years of work at FPS.
Stevens started her career as a second grade teacher at FPS and has since served the district in various roles including English Language Learner teacher, reading specialist and the district’s elementary literacy coordinator.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude and thanks to Fremont Public Schools,” Stevens said. “I have had an amazing career, one that I will reflect on with joy and pride.”
Patricia Sulu, a Spanish teacher at Fremont High School, is retiring after a long career in education.
Sulu spent all 34 years of her career as a high school Spanish teacher, four of which were spent at FHS. Prior to teaching in Fremont, Sulu taught at Kimball High School and Scottsbluff High School.
Sulu restarted FHS’s Spanish Club, bringing activities like Mexican bingo, singing, crafts and college planning to students at the high school.
“One of the students’ biggest projects was having the Latino Dance,” Sulu said.
Tamara Zentic, a coding teacher at Fremont Middle School, is retiring from FPS after 20 years at the district.
Zentic taught for five years across multiple elementary grade levels in Lawrence, Kansas, before moving to Fremont. In Fremont, she has taught seventh grade science, sixth grade family and consumer science, eighth grade science and Coding Your Business.
“One of my best memories of teaching is all the laughter I have shared with colleagues and students,” Zentic said. “So many funny events and conversations. Building the Coding Program and Urban Tiger have brought me joy and satisfaction as well.”
Jane Tracy, a fifth grade Social Studies teacher at Johnson Crossing Academic Center, and Amy Graver, a guidance counselor at FHS, also announced their retirement after working in the district for 16 years.