Fremont Public Schools reflects on COVID-19's impact on fall semester

Even with slight hitches in the road, Sheppard said the school district navigated the semester better than anybody could have anticipated.

"I think there were a lot of questions from everybody, not only the teachers, but from the administration as well," Sheppard said in reference to the outlook at the beginning of the semester. "You know, I look back and if you would have asked me back in August if we would still have been in school in December, I probably would have said no."

He said the unknowns and concerns about time commitments for teachers brought forward variables that clouded the path to a successful semester. However, Sheppard said those doubts were quickly cast aside thanks to work from the FPS Board of Education and school administration.

"The school board and administration has done a great job of listening to our concerns," he said.

Whether it be forming the COVID-19 Communications Committee to allow teachers comments and concerns to reach administration or utilizing the district's substitute teacher pool effectively, Sheppard said district leadership has been dedicated to working through the pandemic throughout the semester.