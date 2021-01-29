Fremont Public Schools releases COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its updated COVID-19 numbers for students and staff on Friday.

Fifteen students and nine employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The release also stated that 60 students and four employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district also released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of today, 245 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 5% of the overall student enrollment of 4,818.

FPS recently updated winter activity protocols. Six designated fans per participant are allowed to attend, which includes cheer and dance team members, at the following events: basketball games and wrestling duals.

Four designated fans per participant are allowed to attend swimming duals and bowling duals. Two designated fans per participant at bowling double duals.

Earlier this month, the FPS Board of Education approved two early dismissal times in February and March. Classes will dismiss early on Feb. 12 and 26 and March 5 and 26.

Dismissal times will begin at 1 p.m. at Fremont High School, 1:10 p.m. across all elementary schools, 1:15 p.m. at Johnson Crossing Academic Center and at 1:25 p.m. at Fremont Middle School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.