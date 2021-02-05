 Skip to main content
Fremont Public Schools releases COVID-19 update
Fremont Public Schools releases COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its updated COVID-19 numbers for students and staff on Friday.

Thirteen students and seven employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The release also stated that 66 students and two employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 243 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 5% of the overall student enrollment of 4,825.

The school also provided clarification on its winter-weather protocols. In the press release, FPS reminded parents that it did not utilize late starts, based on feedback from parents in the past.

“The decision to have school or not have school due to inclement weather is made as early as possible, oftentimes the night before,” the press release stated. “If you, as a parent, feel that inclement weather conditions threaten your child’s safety and schools remain open, you can keep your child at home. The absence of children in inclement weather will be considered the same as any absence for legitimate reasons, providing proper parental notice is given to the school.”

Superintendent Mark Shepard reinforced the importance of continued mask usage following the extension of the Community Health Directive mandating mask usage.

“It is imperative that we continue to stay diligent in following our protocols,” Shepard said in the press release. “Continuing to wear masks, social distancing and good hygiene will allow us to keep students in school and fans at athletic events.”

