Fremont Public Schools releases COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its updated COVID-19 numbers for students and staff on Friday.

Thirteen students and seven employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The release also stated that 66 students and two employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 243 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 5% of the overall student enrollment of 4,825.

The school also provided clarification on its winter-weather protocols. In the press release, FPS reminded parents that it did not utilize late starts, based on feedback from parents in the past.