Fremont Public Schools releases weekly COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its weekly update detailing current COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines on Friday.
Three students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.
The release also stated that two students were not in school that day due to quarantine.
The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.
As of Friday, 200 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,856.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained this week at 2.05 — low orange.
Graduation will take place on May 15 at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center in two sessions. Students with last names beginning with A-K will graduate at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will graduate at 3 p.m. Six tickets will be provided to each student’s family. The graduation ceremonies will not be open to the public.
The annual graduation walk will start at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at elementary schools throughout the community. Family members are permitted to attend the walk, but must stay outside elementary school buildings.
“The graduation walk is a great opportunity to recognize the hard work of our seniors and inspire our elementary students,” said Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of Human Resources and Elementary Operations.
Following the final day of classes on Monday, May 17, for the 2020-21 school year, the district will begin relaxing requirements related to masking and temperature taking.
In the Friday press release, FPS stated that it will no long require masks to be worn inside district-owned and controlled facilities when social distancing and time restrictions can be met.
Temperatures will also no longer be monitored.
FPS is also engaged in making plans for the 2021-2022 school year.
A virtual learning option for students will not be provided unless conditions within the community or region related to COVID-19 would necessitate it.
“We know that our students learn best when they are in school and working directly with teachers,” said Superintendent Mark Shepard. “Our teachers, students and their families have done an extraordinary job this school year in working together to provide the virtual option as a choice and have it be successful.”