Fremont Public Schools releases weekly COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its weekly update detailing current COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines on Friday.

Three students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.

The release also stated that two students were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 200 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,856.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained this week at 2.05 — low orange.

Graduation will take place on May 15 at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center in two sessions. Students with last names beginning with A-K will graduate at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will graduate at 3 p.m. Six tickets will be provided to each student’s family. The graduation ceremonies will not be open to the public.

