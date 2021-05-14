Fremont Public Schools releases weekly COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its weekly update detailing current COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines on Friday.
One student was not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.
No students or staff members were out of school due to quarantine, according to the district.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines regarding quarantine requirements for school-age individuals and staff members on May 6. The Directed Health Measure stated that individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine at home unless they begin exhibiting two or more symptoms of COVID-19.
The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.
As of Friday, 200 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,855.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County decreased this week from 2.05 to 1.95—yellow. As a reminder, the dial utilizes nine data points on a rolling three-week average.
Graduation will take place on May 15 at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center in two sessions. Students with last names beginning with A-K will graduate at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will graduate at 3 p.m. Six tickets will be provided to each student’s family. The graduation ceremonies will not be open to the public.
FPS is also engaged in making plans for the 2021-2022 school year.
A virtual learning option for students will not be provided unless conditions within the community or region related to COVID-19 would necessitate it.
“We have had a great school year with much accomplished,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said in a press release. “The fact that we’ve been able to keep our schools open and students in class is a testimony to the planning that went into our reopening plan and the due diligence of our staff, students, parents and community. Our teachers and support staff are to be commended for all their efforts and we look forward to this summer and the 2021-22 school year.”