Fremont Public Schools releases weekly COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its weekly update detailing current COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines on Friday.

Five students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.

The release also stated that 22 students were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 194 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,839.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County increased this week from 2.14 to 2.29—low orange. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average. This week’s increase is due to an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19.

Fremont Public Schools will continue to follow our outlined protocol which includes temperatures being taken upon entry into our facilities and masks will be required at least through the end of the school year.